UVA’s Alex Walsh Swims Nation-Leading 400 IM Against NC State, UNC (Day 1 Recap)

UVA vs NC State vs UNC

January 19-20, 2024

Aquatic and Fitness Center, Charlottesville, VA

Double Dual Format

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile as “UVA vs NCST vs UNC”

The first day of a two-day double dual meet between ACC rivals didn’t disappoint. Not only did we see the fastest 50 free split ever, and Daniel Diehl‘s college debut, but UVA’s Alex Walsh popped a 4:00.52 that now stands at the fastest time in the nation.

So far, results are only on Meet Mobile, and there’s no scores on there, but according to UVA’s release (the only one available as of publication) after the first day, UVA leads NC State by 119-48 and UNC 125.5-41.5 on the women’s side. NC State men are beating UVA 117-50, while the UVA men lead UNC 95-72.

Women’s Recap

The UVA women jumped out to an early lead, as Gretchen Walsh went 48.77 on the backstroke leg of the 400 medley relay, the #3 performance ever. Jasmine Nocentini split 59.15 on breast, Alex Walsh split 50.69 on fly, and Maxine Parker anchored in 49.42, good for 3:28.03. The Texas Longhorns currently have the fastest time this season with a 3:25.25, while the Cavaliers sit 2nd at 3:26.15.

Outside of Gretchen’s aforementioned sizzling splits, her sister Alex Walsh had the biggest swim of the day. In the final individual event of the session, the 400 IM, she uncorked a 4:00.52. Not only did that win by nearly four seconds, but it’s now the top time the nation this season, displacing Florida’s Bella Sims and her 4:01.47 from the UGA Fall Invite. Walsh is the defending NCAA champ in this event, and her teammate Ella Nelson, who finished 2nd at last year’s NCAAs, took 2nd tonight in 4:00.52.

Bouncing back to G. Walsh, the sprintier sister won the 50 free tonight in 20.98. It’s worth noting that her 100 back leadoff set an UVA pool record, as did the 200 free relay where she split her 20.19. Nocentini led off that relay in 21.73, Maxine Parker split 22.07, and Carly Novelline anchored in 22.48, good for a 1:26.47 all together.

UVA also got wins from Cavan Gormsen in the 500 free (4:43.41), Aimee Canny in the 200 breast (2:10.75), Abby Harter in the 200 fly (1:57.91), and Tess Howley in the 200 back (1:53.47). If you’re keeping count, the Cavalier women took all 8 swimming events on the first day’s docket.

NC State took 2nd in both relays, going 3:34.68 in the 400 medley and 1:30.24 in the 200 free. Additionally, Abby Arens took 2nd in 200 breast 2:11.33, while Kennedy Noble placed 2nd in the 200 back in 1:54.09. UNC’s best swimming finish came courtesy of Ellie Vannote, who broke up a potential UVA sweep of the top three by going 1:58.73.

Men’s Recap

The NC State men also started off the meet with a bang, taking down UVA’s pool record with a 3:07.89 in the 400 medley relay. Kacper Stokowski led off in 45.92, Sam Hoover split 53.43 on breast, Luke Miller split 45.76 on fly, and Quintin McCarty anchored in 42.78. Hoover and McCarty both missed substantial time last season, but both look like they’re primed to be key players for the Wolfpack men heading into championship season.

McCarty would go on to win the 50 free in 19.27, as one of four individual champions for the Wolfpack men on the night. James Plage kicked off the individual competition with a 4:23.65 win in the 500 free, then Noah Bowers took the 200 fly in 1:45.27 over the defending NCAA champion Aiden Hayes (1:46.72).

We already mentioned that Daniel Diehl made his college debut tonight, and the very-recent high school graduate entered the world of ACC swimming by taking the UVA pool record with a 1:42.64. He’d later swim on NC State’s ‘C’ 200 free relay, splitting 20.38 on the third leg.

Note: while NC State’s Instagram announced that Diehl broke the pool record, UVA’s release noted that Jack Aikins, who’s redshirting this year, also broke the pool record with a 1:41.49 exhibition swim. Presumably Aikins’ exhibition swim came shortly after Diehl’s swim.

NC State’s ‘A’ relay won that event. McCarty led off in 19.39, followed by Hoover (19.33), Noah Henderson (19.11), and Jerry Fox (19.12). That combined time of 1:16.95 won by over a second, with NC State’s ‘B’ relay taking 2nd at 1:18.16.

The host Virginia Cavaliers got a single win on the day. That win came from Noah Nichols, who outlasted UNC’s Ben Delmar in the 200 breast to win 1:56.15 to 1:56.89. Nichols, who’s been swimming fast all season in the 100 breast, also split 51.27 on the Cavaliers’ 2nd-place 400 medley relay.

UNC’s lone swimming win of the day came from Louis Gramm, who won the 400 IM by nearly three seconds with a 3:44.41.

Action resumes tomorrow morning, with diving at 10am and swimming at 12:30pm (EST). It’ll be senior day for the Cavaliers, all at the action will be streamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com.