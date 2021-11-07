USC Men, Women Sweep Arizona Wildcats in Tucson

University of Arizona vs. University of Southern California Dual Meet

November 5, 2021

Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, Tucson, Arizona

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Men: USC 198-Arizona 102 Women: USC 191-Arizona 109



The visiting USC Trojans handed the Arizona men’s and women’s teams a pair of Pac-12 conference losses on Friday at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center in Tucson.

USC grad transfer Calypso Sheridan swam away with two titles in the women’s meet, while Alexei Sancov and Sean Wang were double event winners for the men.

Sheridan began the day on the winning 400 medley relay, contributing a leadoff backstroke of 54.15. She was followed by Kaitlyn Dobler (59.91), Anicka Delgado (54.00), and Laticia-Leigh Transom (49.19). Next, she led a 1-2-3 Trojan sweep in the 100 back, going 54.18. Teammates Aela Janvier (55.67) and Jade Hannah (55.89) came in second and third. Next, Sheridan won the 100 fly in 54.12, coming from behind to touch out Arizona’s Julia Heimstead (54.36) over the final 25 yards. Arizona’s Heimstead won the 200 fly in 1:59.26. Finally, Sheridan teamed up with Transom, Marta Ciesla, and Dobler to win the 200 free relay at the end of the meet. Ciesla won the 50 free; Transom won the 100 free.

Sancov began with an anchor of 43.56 on the winning 400 medley relay. He was teamed up with backstroker Evangelos Makrygiannis (48.39), breaststroker Trent Pellini (53.67), and butterflyer Nikola Miljenic (47.25). Sancov led a 1-2-3 Trojan finish in the 200 free, stopping the clock in 1:38.20. Max Saunders and Victor Johansson were next to the wall. Sancov also was the winner of the 100 fly (47.83), with teammates Jackson Odgers and Pellini coming in second and third.

Wang won both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events.

Brooks Fail scored a hat trick for the Wildcats, earning wins in the 1000 free, 200 fly, and 500 free. He began with a 9:15.23 in the 1000 free, winning by 8.5 seconds over USC’s Daniel Matheson. In the 200 fly, he captured first place with 1:45.88, just over half a second ahead of Harry Homans from USC. Finally, in the 500 free, Fail clocked a winning 4:24.49, beating USC’s Johansson by 5.8 seconds. Homans, meanwhile, logged a victory of his own in the 400 IM (3:56.70).

Ognjen Maric picked up a win for the Wildcats in the men’s 200 back, going 1:47.44.

Arizona diver Delaney Schnell won both the diving events in the women’s meet. Amalie Mortensen led a 1-2 Wildcats finish in the 200 free with 1:48.66; she was followed by teammate Felicity Passon.