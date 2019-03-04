USA Water Polo Names World University Games Coaching Staffs

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

IRVINE, Calif. – USA Water Polo has announced the coaching staffs that will lead Team USA into competition at the 30thSummer World University Games this July 3-14 in Naples, Italy. The staffs feature some of the top coaches in the National Team, college and club system. 2004 Olympian and veteran National Team pipeline coach Brett Ormsby joins University of the Pacific Head Coach James Graham as the Head Coaches for the USA Men and Women respectively. Rosters will be announced at a later date with athletes representing the USA Water Polo Senior National ‘B’ Teams.

Joining Ormsby on the USA Men’s staff is Harvard Westlake (CA) Head Coach/LA Premier Club Director Brian Flacks and ODP Assistant Goalkeeper Director/LA Premier Club Coach Matt Kubeck. Bolstering Graham’s staff is Brown University Head Coach/ACWPC President Felix Mercado and NCAA Champion/Colorado Water Polo Club Coach Molly Cahill. Ventura College Women’s Water Polo Head Coach/National Team Pipeline Manager Linda Wright will act as Team Manager for both squads.

The USA Men’s roster will be selected through evaluations of National League competition and Junior National Team training while the USA Women’s roster will be selected through evaluations of the current NCAA women’s water polo season and Junior National Team training. In addition, men’s athletes can be nominated by emailing Coach Ormsby at [email protected] while women’s athletes can be nominated for selection by clicking here.

About The World University Games/Universiade

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The Universiade is staged every two years in a different city around the world, representing both winter and summer competitions and is second only in importance to the Olympic Games.