Creighton Prep Wins 13th Straight Nebraska State Title

The boys of Creighton Prep won their 13th consecutive Nebraska high school state swimming & diving title, while Lincoln Southwest’s girls made it four straight titles of their own.

Full results

Boys Meet

Creighton Prep continued its storied run, getting dual individual wins in a tough 100 fly/100 free double from junior Rush Clark. Clark won back-to-back races on the boys side. His first came in the 100 fly, where he went 47.54 and broke the state record. In the very next event, Clark went 45.39 to top the 100 freestyle field by more than a second.

Creighton Prep also won the 100 back with senior Ross Pantano (49.81). Clark and Pantano helped the Creighton Prep 400 free relay cap the meet with a win in 3:07.66.

Papillon-La Vista won the other two relays. Their medley popped a 1:32.87 to open the meet, beating Creighton Prep by about a second. Late in the meet, PLV-PLVS went 1:25.37 to win the 200 free relay by eight tenths over Creighton Prep.

PLV-PLVS sophomore Luke Barr doubled up individually. He won the 200 IM in 1:47.91 (beating Pantano) and the 100 breast in 55.17.

Other event winners:

Burke senior Kody Hollingsworth won the 50 free in 21.26.

won the 50 free in 21.26. Grand Island sophomore Jonathan Novinski took the 500 free in 4:35.20.

took the 500 free in 4:35.20. Lincoln Southwest freshman Tommy Palmer won the 200 free in 1:40.59, beating Novinski by seven tenths.

Top 5 Teams:

Creighton Prep – 310.5 Westside – 232.5 Millard West – 204 Lincoln Southwest – 182 Plv-Plvs – 155

Girls meet

Lincoln Southwest’s girls won 7 of 11 events en route to a 43.5-point win over Marian for the state title.

Seniors Anna Heinrich and Berkeley Livingston won two individual events apiece. Heinrich won the 50 free (23.57) and 100 free (51.93) by solid margins. Livingston chipped in the 200 IM (2:02.63) and 500 free (5:01.07). In addition, freshman Allie Hathaway won the 200 free in 1:53.56.

Marian High made a charge, getting an individual win from Isabella Pantano and winning the medley relay in 1:45.46. Pantano won the 100 back in 55.48, besting Hathaway.

Lincoln Southwest combined to sweep the free relays, going 1:36.78 in the 200 free relay and 3:31.44 in the 400 free relay.

Other event winners:

Junior Katie Stonehocker of Pius X won the 100 breast in 1:02.95.

of Pius X won the 100 breast in 1:02.95. Norfolk sophomore Annika Harthoorn won the 100 fly in 56.77.

Top 5 Teams: