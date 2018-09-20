USA Swimming’s 5-Year Ban On Manser Ends, Two More Up In 2018

USA Swimming’s temporary ban on swim coach Jamie Manser has ended, one of three temporary bans that will end in 2018.

Manser was originally banned in September of 2013. The USA Swimming temporary banned list includes several sections of the USA Swimming Code of Conduct sections connected to the violation. These sections are from the 2012-2013 Code of Conduct that applied when Manser was banned; several of these sections have changed or had their numbers changed in the five years since:

304.3.4 – Violation of any of the Athlete Protection Policies set forth in Article 305

of a sexual nature directed towards an athlete by (i) a coach member or other non-athlete member, or (ii) any other adult participating in any capacity whatsoever in the activities of USA Swimming (whether such adult is a member or not). Any act of sexual harassment, including without limitation unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature in connection with or incidental to a USA Swimming-related activity by any person participating in the affairs or activities of USA Swimming (whether such person is a member or not) directed toward any member or other person participating in the affairs or activities of USA Swimming. 304.3.14 – Any act of fraud, deception or dishonesty in connection with any USA Swimming-related

activity.

activity. 304.3.18 – Any other material and intentional act, conduct or omission not provided for above, which is

detrimental to the image or reputation of USA Swimming, a LSC or the sport of swimming.

detrimental to the image or reputation of USA Swimming, a LSC or the sport of swimming. 305.1 – Inappropriate touching between an athlete and an adult non-athlete member or Participating

Non-Member (as defined in 401.1) is prohibited, including, but not limited to, excessive touching,

hugging, kissing, sexually oriented behavior, sexually stimulating or otherwise inappropriate

games, and having an athlete sit on a non-family member adult’s lap.

The actual allegations against Manser are not known at this point. She was listed as being from New York on the USA Swimming suspended list. We reached out to Manser for comment but have not yet received a response.

Manser’s ban officially ended as of September 11, 2018. She is one of three suspended coaches who will see their bans end this year: Oklahoma’s Josh Lawson will finish a 4-year ban on November 20 and Mississippi’s Justin Smith will complete a 5-year ban on December 31.