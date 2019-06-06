USA Swimming To Increase Club Dues For First Time Since Mid ’80s

USA Swimming is proposing to increase the dues paid to the national governing body by member clubs, an increase USA Swimming says would be the first since the mid-1980s.

The dues increases appear in the latest USA Swimming Board of Directors meeting minutes from the April 26 meeting of the Board. The Board of Directors approved the proposed increases, and the House of Delegates will officially vote on the move at the United States Aquatic Sports Convention in September. The proposed increases would go into effect during the 2021 membership year.

The increases are pretty dramatic, with most clubs seeing dues triple and first-year clubs seeing their dues increase to more than seven times the current amount.

Category Current Dues Proposed Dues Club Dues Per Year $70 $250 First-year clubs $70 $500 Seasonal clubs $40 $70

On the other hand, USA Swimming says that the services it provides to clubs have also increased dramatically since the 1980s. USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger passed along this list of new or improved services to member clubs:

Club visits/consultant services

Improved insurance

Safe Sport

SWIMS database – times tracking

Video review to athletes

Deck Pass

More competitions

Athlete Leadership workshops

Club Excellence and related funding

Club Recognition

Swimposiums

Club Portals

Swim Biz

Club Presidents’ Workshops

Unger said that while club dues have remained the same for more than 30 years, athlete dues have increased in both 2003 and 2014, and that athlete dues were starting to approach the same levels entire clubs were paying.

Based on 2018 statistics which show USA Swimming with 3,034 year-round clubs (four of them new clubs) and 118 seasonal clubs, the new dues would constitute an increase of more than $500,000 in revenue for USA Swimming. Under the current structure, USA Swimming would have brought in $217,380 in dues from member clubs; with the proposed increases, USA Swimming would collect $767,760 in dues from the same number of clubs