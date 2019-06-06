USA Swimming To Increase Club Dues For First Time Since Mid ’80s

USA Swimming is proposing to increase the dues paid to the national governing body by member clubs, an increase USA Swimming says would be the first since the mid-1980s.
The dues increases appear in the latest USA Swimming Board of Directors meeting minutes from the April 26 meeting of the Board. The Board of Directors approved the proposed increases, and the House of Delegates will officially vote on the move at the United States Aquatic Sports Convention in September. The proposed increases would go into effect during the 2021 membership year.
The increases are pretty dramatic, with most clubs seeing dues triple and first-year clubs seeing their dues increase to more than seven times the current amount.
|Category
|Current Dues
|Proposed Dues
|Club Dues Per Year
|$70
|$250
|First-year clubs
|$70
|$500
|Seasonal clubs
|$40
|$70
On the other hand, USA Swimming says that the services it provides to clubs have also increased dramatically since the 1980s. USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger passed along this list of new or improved services to member clubs:
- Club visits/consultant services
- Improved insurance
- Safe Sport
- SWIMS database – times tracking
- Video review to athletes
- Deck Pass
- More competitions
- Athlete Leadership workshops
- Club Excellence and related funding
- Club Recognition
- Swimposiums
- Club Portals
- Swim Biz
- Club Presidents’ Workshops
Unger said that while club dues have remained the same for more than 30 years, athlete dues have increased in both 2003 and 2014, and that athlete dues were starting to approach the same levels entire clubs were paying.
Based on 2018 statistics which show USA Swimming with 3,034 year-round clubs (four of them new clubs) and 118 seasonal clubs, the new dues would constitute an increase of more than $500,000 in revenue for USA Swimming. Under the current structure, USA Swimming would have brought in $217,380 in dues from member clubs; with the proposed increases, USA Swimming would collect $767,760 in dues from the same number of clubs
Where the fees will go to, increase salaries? Does USA Swimming has enough sponsorship?
Ok. Then if every single national swim meet isn’t aired on TV, every day, and the NCAAS aren’t aired on TV, EVERY EVENT, then USA swimming isn’t listening to us.