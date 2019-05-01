USA Swimming Announces World University Games Coaching Staff

USA Swimming has released its coaching staffs for this Summer’s World Championships, World University Games, and Pan American Games. WUGs is to be held July 3rd-14th, in Napoli, Italy. 8 coaches have been named to the WUGs staff. NC State Head Coach Braden Holloway will be the men’s Head Coach, while Stanford women’s Assoiciate Head Coach Tracy Slusser will be leading the women’s team.

The US led the medal table at the 2017 edition of WUGs in Taipei. The Americans totalled 28 medals, including 11 Gold, 9 Silver, and 8 Bronze to win 8 more medals than the next closest country – Japan.

Here is the full coaching staff for WUGs:

Coaching Staff

Braden Holloway – Men’s Head Coach

Tracy Slusser – Women’s Head Coach

ASSISTANT COACHES

Holloway is a five-time ACC Coach of the Year, and led the NC State men’s team to a 4th place finish at NCAAs this past season, and a 7th place finish for the women’s team. He also served as an Assistant Coach at the 2017 World University Games. Holloway will have 6 members of the Wolfpack competing at WUGs this Summer, 2 men and 4 women. Justin Ress will be competing in the 50 back, 100 back, and 4×100 free relay, while Coleman Stewart will be racing in the 50 and 100 fly. Of the 4 NC State swimmers on the women’s roster, Elise Haan will be competing in the 50 and 100 back, Hannah Moore is in the 1500 free, Ky-Lee Perry isin the 50 free, and Makayla Sargent is in the 400 IM.

In her 8 seasons with the Stanford Women, Slusser has helped lead the Cardinal to 6 top 3 finishes at NCAAs, including 3 straight National Champions in the past 3 seasons. Slusser also coached at Arizona and Texas A&M, helping both to top 10 finishes at NCAAs while she was there. 3 Stanford women will be competing Zoe Bartel will be competing in the 200 breast, Megan Byrnes is swimming the 800 and 1500 free, and Ella Eastin is competing in the 200 IM.

6 assistant coaches have been named, including Carol Capitani and Wyatt Collins from the Texas longhorns. Capitani, the Texas women’s Head Coach, has 3 of her swimmers on the women’s roster. Claire Adams is set to race in the 4×100 free relay, Grace Ariola qualified in the 50 free, and Evie Pfeifer will be swimming the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 4×200 free relay. Capitani previously served as an assistant at the 2011 WUGs in China. Collins, an assistant coach on the Texas men’s team, will have 5 Longhorn men on the roster. Tate Jackson (100 free), Austin Katz (200 back), Jeff Newkirk (4×200 free relay), John Shebat (200 IM), and Sam Stewart (200 IM/400 IM) are set to compete.

Chase Kreitler, Assistant Coach for the Cal men, has also been tapped as an assistant. This past season was Kreitler’s first at Cal, culminating in the Cal men winning the NCAA title, ending a 4-year stint by Texas. The Bears have 6 men on the roster this year, the most of any school. Those swimmers include Sean Grieshop (400 IM), Connor Hoppe (50 breast/100 breast), Michael Jensen (50 free), Trenton Julian (200 fly/4×200 free relay), Bryce Mefford (50 back/100 back), and Nick Norman (800 free/1500 free).

Steve Jungbluth, Associate Head Coach for the Florida men, will also be serving as an Assistant Coach at WUGs. The Gators have 3 men on the roster this year, including Clark Beach (200 back), Robert Finke (800 free/1500 free), and Trey Freeman (200 free/400 free). Georgia Bulldogs Associate Head Coach Jerry Champer will have 3 Bulldogs representing the US on the women’s roster. Veronica Burchill is set to swim the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 free, Olivia Carter is in the 200 fly, and Dakota Luther is tripling up with the 50, 100, and 200 fly.

Kentucky Head Coach Lars Jorgensen will have one Wildcat competing in Napoli for the US women. Asia Seidt is set to race in the 200 back.

You can view the full WUGs roster here.