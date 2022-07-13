USA Men’s Water Polo Holds Off Italy 13-12 To Open Three-Game Series In Irvine

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – July 12 – The USA Men’s National Team played their first home game since December 20, 2019 earlier tonight, defeating Italy 13-12 at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. Alex Bowen scored four goals as Team USA held off a late charge from Italy to pick up the one goal win. Jack Turner was stellar in cage in the first half, racking up 11 saves including a penalty shot save to ignite the sellout crowd. Drew Holland came on in the second half with seven saves including a stop as time expired to secure the win. Team USA and Italy meet again on Friday night at a sold out Stanford University. The match is set for 10:30pm et/7:30pm pt and will air LIVE on ESPNU and stream on the ESPN app.

Team USA got off a strong start bolstered by their defense as Turner blocked a penalty try in the opening minutes. From there the offensive floodgates opened as five different scorers found the cage in the opening period including tallies from Bowen, Hannes Daube , Ben Hallock , Marko Vavic and Max Irving . Team USA led 5-1 going into the second quarter and was able to build on that lead with another Hallock goal for a 6-1 advantage. After Italy scored, Chase Dodd got on the board to make it 7-2. Italy added one more and the United States took a 7-3 edge into the break.

Things would change in the third. After Daube scored to make it 8-3, Italy ran off four unanswered goals to make it 8-7. The scores came from Francesco Di Fulvio and Giacomo Cannella as Italy quickly closed the gap. Bowen had an answer with less than a minute to play and Team USA led 9-7 going to the fourth. Both offenses came out firing in the fourth as a combined nine goals were scored. Di Fulvio got Italy to within one early in the fourth, only to have Bowen respond to make it a two goal game at 10-8. This pattern would repeat throughout the quarter as Italy tried to find the equalizer. Filippo Ferrero brought Italy to within one at before Vavic came through with a clutch power play goal on the post to make it 13-11 with :48 second left. Italy would score not long after to make it 13-12 on a Luca Damonte goal. A final try by the Italians was denied by Holland as time expired and the United States picked up the win.

Team USA went 4/7 on power plays and 1/1 on penalties while Italy went 3/7 on power plays and 3/4 on penalties.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 13 (5, 2, 2, 4) A. Bowen 4, H. Daube 3, B. Hallock 2, M. Vavic 2, M. Irving 1, C. Dodd 1

ITA 12 (1, 2, 4, 5) F. Di Fulvio 4, G. Cannella 4, L. Damonte 2, F. Ferrero 1, L. Marziali 1

Saves – USA – J. Turner 11, D. Holland 7 – ITA – G. Nicosia 7

6×5 – USA – 4/7 – ITA 3/7

Penalties – USA – 1/1 – ITA 3/4