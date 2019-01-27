USA Men Finish 2nd at FINA Water Polo World Championships Qualifier

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

SAO PAULO, Brazil – The USA Men’s National Team earned second place at the FINA World Championship qualifier following a 12-10 shootout loss to Brazil. It was the second match of the day for Team USA after defeating Argentina 21-4 to earn a spot at the FINA World Championship. Alex Bowen (Santee, CA/Stanford/NYAC) led the offense with three goals with Alex Wolf (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Bruin) and Drew Holland (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Olympic Club) combining for nine saves.

Team USA got off to a good start opening up a 4-2 lead after the first quarter. Brazil battled back in the second outscoring Team USA 3-2 to make it a 6-5 game at halftime. Brazil outscored Team USA 2-1 in the third quarter the draw the game level after three quarters at 7-7. The two sides were even again in the fourth quarter with two goals apiece to force a shootout after a 9-9 tie to end regulation. In the shootout it was Brazil hitting on three of their opportunities limiting Team USA to just one conversion to secure the victory.

In regulation Team USA went just 3/12 on power plays and 3/5 on penalties with Brazil going 5/11 on power plays with no penalty attempts.

Click here to see the full Team USA roster competing this week in Brazil.

USA – 10 (4,2,1,2) (1) A. Bowen 3, J. Hooper 2, H. Daube 1, B. Hallock 1, D. Woodhead 1, C. Ramirez 1, L. Cupido 1

BRA – 12 ( 2,3,2,2) (3)

Saves – USA – A. Wolf 5, D. Holland 4

6×5 – USA – 3/12 – BRA – 5/11

Penalties – USA – 3/5 – BRA 0/0