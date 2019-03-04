Urlando Goes 2:00.3 In 200 IM To Close College Station Sectionals

COLLEGE STATION SECTIONALS

February 28th-March 3rd, 2019

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

25y (SCY) prelims/50m (LCM) finals

Results available on Meet Mobile

16-year-old sensation Gianluca Urlando went 2:00.34 to win the 200 IM, capping the final day of Sectionals in College Station, Texas.

Urlando has been on a tear this week, and finished things out with the #4-ranked 200 IM in 15-16 age group history. Swimming for the Davis Aquadarts (DART), Urlando won his third event of the weekend against a tough crowd of collegiate and pro athletes. Urlando actually already ranked 4th in age group history, but this swim improves his standing by three tenths of a second. He now trails only three former age group standouts and is on the cusp of becoming just the fourth 15-16 to break two minutes:

Top 200m IMs, 15-16 USA Swimming history

Carson Foster – 1:59.45 (2018) Andrew Seliskar – 1:59.84 (2013) Michael Andrew – 1:59.86 (2015) Gianluca Urlando – 2:00.34 (2019) Michael Phelps – 2:00.86 (2001)

Texas A&M’s Aggie Swim Club dominated most of the events with a combination of alumni and current college swimmers. Lisa Bratton was the day 4 headliner, winning two events. The 22-year-old Bratton, an Aggie alum, went 1:00.25 to win the 100 back out of the gate, then returned to win the 200 IM in 2:15.10. Both races were blowout wins. Both swims were also solidly faster than Bratton’s first long course meters swims of this year: a 1:00.9 backstroke / 2:18.1 IM performance at the Knoxville Pro Swim Series.

Other Day 4 Winners: