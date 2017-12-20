UPDATE: How To Prepare Your Baby For Their First Parent-N-Me Class

If you were able to read my blog from a month ago, you might be wondering how my six-month old son’s Parent-N-Me class went. Did I prep enough? Did he end up liking it? Well, I will tell you that the swim class not only exceed my expectations it actually brought me closer to my husband. I know that sounds strange so let me take some time explain.

Read more at SafeSplash.com

ABOUT SAFESPLASH

FRANCHISE OVERVIEW: A swim school with over a decade of proven success and the experience of over five million swimming lessons, SafeSplash’s focus is providing excellence and unexpected value to our franchisees and customers at every turn.

MISSION: Learning to swim is a defining experience in a child’s life, an experience that creates lasting memories similar to learning to ride a bike. But unlike riding a bike, swimming is important to your child’s safety and development. At SafeSplash, we understand…swimming is a life skill®. Our mission is to provide the best possible experience, instructors, curriculum, and environment to the families that we have the honor of serving. We offer a positive, fun experience to our students with the goal of helping them become a safe, happy, confident, lifelong swimmers.

Swimtastic is a part of the Streamline Brands Family

SafeSplash | Swimtastic | SwimLabs

Swim Training courtesy of Streamline Brands, a SwimSwam Partner.