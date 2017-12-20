10 Gifts Swimming Gives Us All Year ‘Round

As the holidays are upon us, let’s embrace the most wonderful time of the year by remembering what swimming gives us all year ’round.

#1 – Ever-Present Hunger

2nd breakfast by 8:30am? Sounds good to me!

#2 – Dry Hair & Skin

If I hear my stylist say one more time, “you’ve got to do something about this dry hair”……

#3 – Suit Hickeys

No, Dad, I’m not dating anyone but my suit that rubs raw during fly sets.

#4 – Frozen Hair

If only we had time (or desire) to care about drying our hair before stepping outside.

#5 – Frozen Suits

There’s nothing like being proud of yourself for being on time at practice only to realize an ice block is waiting for you in the back seat from last night’s practice.

#6 – Vomit-Inducing Holiday Training

Sleeping in? Enjoying free time? What are these things you speak of?

#7 – Cap Tans

Even if you do get the chance to get away to somewhere with sun, the grind never lets up, giving you cap tan lines to prove it.

#8 – Goggle Marks

As a Masters swimmer, after every morning swim I say a little prayer that my goggle marks go away by the time I arrive at work.

#9 – Swimmer Bun Imprints

My hair automatically coils around in a bun like that’s its natural position.

#10 – Friends, Best Times, Health

Worth it!