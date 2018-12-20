UNLV Rebels Sweep Over CSUB Runners in Final 2018 Duals

University of Las Vegas V. California State University-Bakersfield

Wednesday, Dec. 19

John S. Hillman Memorial Aquatic Center, Bakersfield, CA

Meet Results

UNLV Recap

CSUB Recap

Final Scores Men: UNLV 156- CSUB 144 Women: UNLV 206- CSUB 94



On Wednesday, the UNLV Rebels swept the CSUB Runners on the road in Bakersfield. The Rebel women defeated the Runner women by a comfortable margin. On the men’s side, it came down to the last event before the Rebel men successfully defeated the Runner men for a UNLV sweep. Here are some highlights from the meet:

Women’s Meet

The Rebel women won 13 of the 16 events on Wednesday. Headlining UNLV were three freshmen who all were double event winners. Filio Raftopoulou started the streak by winning both the 1000 free (10:12.77) and 500 free (4:59.77) for a distance sweep. Julia Filippova continued the UNLV freshmen dominance and won the 200 free (1:49.82) and 100 free (50.85).

CSUB veteran Jayssie Haynes and UNLV’s Annie Sanguansin had a close race in the 100 breast. Only one one-hundredth separated the duo at the first 50. However, Haynes was able to pull away from Sanguansin and give the Runner women their first victory. Haynes won the event in a 1:06.14, Sanguansin took second with a 1:07.01. Haynes would also win the 200 breast (2:21.36) to sweep both breaststroke events.

Later in the meet, Haynes was looking for victory #3 in the 200 IM. However, her and UNLV freshman Carissa Armijo had a battle for another victory under their belts. Armijo was also coming off a 200 fly victory (2:05.50) and looking to join the UNLV freshmen dominance. Armijo had the lead in the front half of the race, yet Haynes caught up in the breaststroke. Armijo would then pop a 28.13 free split to take out Haynes and win her second victory of the meet. Armijo won with a 2:06.98, Haynes settled for second in a 2:07.35.

CSUB’s third victory of the meet went to Autumn D’Arcy, won won the 100 fly in a 55.45. The UNLV Rebels would defeat the CSUB Runners 206-94.

Men’s Meet

The men’s meet wrote a different story, with the men of CSUB and UNLV duking it out all the way until the last event. The meet kicked off with the CSUB men taking a comfortable victory in the 200 medley relay with a 1:32.31. UNLV’s Wyatt Marsalek then took the 1000 free win in a 9:35.74.

UNLV’s Hayden Hemmens also took a win in the 200 free, winning in a 1:38.44. Hemmens was the lone Rebel in the 200 free, thus the CSUB Runners scored 10 points in the event over Hemmens’ 9 points. Later in the meet, Hemmens became a double-winner when he won the 100 free (45.54).

Shortly after that, Kris Rogic won the 100 back (50.38) for the CSUB Runners. Rogic also won the 200 back for the Runners in a 1:50.80, sweeping both backstroke events. Rogic then won a third victory in the 200 IM in a 1:53.72.

Teammate Jake Chir held on for the 100 breast win (57.49) to shut out a potential UNLV 1-2 finish. UNLV’s Jack Binder and Ivan Zukov behind Chir in a 57.62 and 57.75, respectively. Zukov, however, won the 200 breast over Chir in a 2:05.40.

Michael Klauss then came back for the UNLV Rebels in a strong last 50 and won the 200 fly in a 1:51.89. Soon after, Richie Campbell and teammate Noah Hickman went a CSUB 1-2 finish in the 50 free, finishing respectively in 21.02 and 21.40.

In the 500 free, UNLV’s Hemmens and Marsalek teamed up for a 1-2 finish. Hemmens won his third victory of the meet with a 4:38.75, Marsalek finished behind him in a 4:40.09. CSUB’s Loren Gillilan and Justice Kramer followed suit in the 100 fly. The duo completed a Rebel 1-2 finish in a 48.77 and 50.77, respectively.

The two teams were neck and neck going into the last event, the 400 free relay. The two teams were even throughout the whole race until CSUB’s Campbell was taken over by UNLV’s triple free-winner Hemmens. UNLV won the event over CSUB 3:05.48 to 3:06.29. UNLV then won the meet over CSUB 156-144.

This meet was the last meet for both UNLV and CSUB for 2018. The UNLV women return to competition on January 15 at Reno. CSUB also returns in January, with the women facing San Jose State the 2nd and the men versus UC San Diego the 5th.