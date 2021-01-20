University of North Florida Posts Update on Construction of New Pool

The University of North Florida has shared the first pictures of the construction its new aquatics facility, which is expected to be completed in late June or early July.

The school posted the pictures on Twitter, writing “It’s coming soon… just keep swimming! #SWOOP”

The university announced the construction of the new facility back in September, which is being built in order to meet the Title IX requirement that the men’s and women’s programs receive the same level of service, facilities, supplies and etc.

The school’s old pool, the Andy W. Sears Natatorium, was closed in 2013 due to the fact that it required extensive repairs. Since then, the UNF women’s swimming and diving team has commuted to local high school pools for practices, traveling as many as 11 miles to get adequate pool space.

Once completed, the new facility will include a 50 meter long, 9 lane pool, an LED score-board, and three buildings with workspace for lifeguards, a changing area, restrooms, pool equipment and pool storage, and a swim team locker room. The maximum budget for the project currently sits at $8.26 million.

At the 2020 CCSA Conference Championships, the Ospreys placed 5th, edging out Campbell by 6 points, even without divers. This was an improvement from their 7th place finish at the same meet in 2019. Last season was also the first time in 7 years that UNF swimming defeated Georgia Southern.