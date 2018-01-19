Under Heavy Training, Chalmers Cruises To Victories In Adelaide

19-year-old Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers immediately went from the Vic Open last week to his own home state of South Australia’s Championships this week, getting additional racing in before next month’s all-important Commonwealth Games Trials.

Meet Results

After winning the 100m freestyle title last week in 49.48, Chalmers commented, “It’s awesome to come across from Adelaide and get the win in the middle of hard training so I can’t complain about that. Everything is on track for the Trials; we finish up here, travel back to Adelaide on Monday and start racing again on Tuesday at the SA State Championships.

We’ll get back into another block of hard training before we start to taper off – very exciting times.”

As such, the teen gold medalist competed on his home turf unrested and tired, but Chalmers did manage to put down a winning 100m freestyle effort of 49.29 in Adelaide. Representing the only swimmer under the 50-second mark, Chalmers opened in a quick 23.93 before winding down the race in 25.36. His opening 50 was much faster than his splits of 24.29/25.19 that rendered his 49.48 in Melbourne.

Chalmers also took on an off-event of the 200m butterfly in Adelaide, taking the men’s 19+O win in a time of 2:02.99. That logs as the Marion swimmer’s personal best, although he has rarely raced the grueling event. He also took the men’s 19+O 200m freestyle in a pedestrian 1:54.28 to wrap up his racing.

The Commonwealth Games Trials kick-off on February 28th in the Gold Coast.