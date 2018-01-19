Kevin Polansky Memorial to be Held Saturday in Loveland

Weather update: Snow is not expected until Saturday night (3-6″), so break out those Hawaiian shirts for the Paddle Out Ceremony!

Kevin Polansky, the “voice” of the NAIA National Championships, the NCAA Division II National Championships, the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships, and a host of other swim meets, large and small, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018. He was at practice, swimming with his master’s club, Loveland Masters Swimming, in the pool where he had coached and swum since the 1970s.

Polansky’s family, friends, and Loveland Masters Swimming teammates are honoring him this weekend with a series of events in Loveland, Colorado:

1) There will be a memorial swim for Kevin, on Saturday January 20th at Mountain View High School (3500 Mountain Lion Drive, Loveland, Colorado) from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

2) A Paddle Out Ceremony will be held in Kevin’s honor at 6:40 a.m., also at MVHS. (The organizers ask that if you do not plan to swim during the 5:30-6:30 a.m. masters practice, please be respectful and be on time for the Paddle Out Ceremony at the pool).

3) A Memorial Service for Kevin will be held at Crossroads Church (5420 N Taft Avenue, Loveland 80538) at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 20th.

4) The URL for Kevin’s obituary is http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/kevin-polansky-obituary?pid=187822783

5) For the Paddle Out Ceremony please feel free to wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt or parka; weather forecast for Colorado on Saturday is snow and 25 degrees.

“We look forward to a very respectful time for a wonderful ambassador for the sport of swimming.”