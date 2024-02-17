Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UMBC’s Daniel Nicusan Breaks 100 Backstroke America East Record With 52.57

2024 AMERICA EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17, 2024
  • VMI Aquatic Center, Lexington, Virginia
  • Teams: Binghamton, Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire (women), NJIT (men only), UMBC, Vermont (women), VMI
  • Defending Champions:
    • Women: New Hampshire (4x)
    • Men: UMBC (2x)
MEN’S RECAP

UMBC’s Daniel Nicusan set a new conference record as he dominated the 100 breaststroke. Nicusan touched in a 52.57 to win by almost two seconds. Nicusan defended his title from a year ago as he won in a 53.98 last year.

UMBC also picked up a win as Oliver Gassmann won the 100 fly in a 46.94. Gassman was slightly faster a year ago as he swam a 46.85 then.

The Bryant men had a big night as Aidan Trenery kicked off the night with a win in the 400 IM touching in a 3:58.44. Trenery battled with VMI’s Ethan Griffith as Griffith touched in a 3:58.62, the only other man under the 4-minute marl. Trenery trailed Griffith heading into the freestyle leg but a 25.95 split on the final 50 propelled him ahead.

Although Bryant’s Conner Lofstrom won the 200 free in a 1:36.75, the event was big for Binghamton as they finished 3-4-6-7 in the event.

Bryant also topped the podium in the 100 back as Griffin Lajoie touched in a 48.21. Lajoie defended his title from a year ago as he swam a 48.49 then. NJIT picked up big points in the event as they finished 2-5-6-7.

The 400 medley was a three-team battle between Bryant, UMBC, and Binghamton. Lajoie gave Bryant an early lead with a 48.28 lead off split and the team never lost the lead from there. Bryant’s relay consisted of Lajoie, Gustav Persson, James Misto, and Lofstrom as they touched in a 3:12.99.

Day 3 Scores:

  1. Binghamton 558.5
  2. Bryant 509.5
  3. UMBC 349
  4. NJIT 328.5
  5. Maine 276.5
  6. VMI 236

WOMEN’S RECAP

Highlighting the women’s side of the night was a new conference record in the 100 back. Bryant junior Reagan Lord swam to a final time of a 53.95. Lord defended her tittle from a year ago as she swam a 54.51 then.

New Hampshire led heading into the night and sophomore Ella Guilfoil kept the momentum going as she won the 400 IM in a 4:17.42 to win by over eight seconds. Vermont picked up key points as they finished 2-3-7 in the event. Guilfoil holds a best time of a 4:15.33 which she swam at midseasons this past November.

Vermont and New Hampshire continued to battle it out in the 100 fly. Hally Laney picked up the win in a 54.58 for Vermont ahead of New Hampshire’s Chiara Pradissitto of New Hampshire who touched in a 54.73.

UMBC’s Bruna de Padua won the 200 free by over a second as she touched in a 1:48.97, the only sub-1:50 swim of the field. That was a best time by almost a second from the Drury transfer. Last night’s 2nd place finisher in the 200 free Ella Church of Vermont was 2nd here in a 1:50.16.

Earning her first win of the night was Binghamton’s Courtney Moane as she won the 100 breast in a 1:02.32. That was a personal best by over a second as her previous best stood at a 1:03.27 which she swam to finish 2nd at this meet a year ago.

Later in the evening, Moane helped Binghamton’s 400 medley relay to a win. The team of Olivia Philbrick, Moane, Haley Nowak, and Maddie Hoover swam to a final time of a 3:43.06. Moane had a big breaststroke split with a 1:01.75.

Day 3 Scores:

  1. Vermont 483
  2. New Hampshire 451
  3. Bryant 450
  4. UMBC 327
  5. Binghamton 322
  6. Maine 271
  7. VMI 102

Inclusive Parent
30 minutes ago

Article title says backstroke record. Pretty sure that should be breaststroke. And one excellent breaststroke at that.

