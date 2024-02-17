UMBC’s Daniel Nicusan Breaks 100 Backstroke America East Record With 52.57

2024 AMERICA EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S RECAP

UMBC’s Daniel Nicusan set a new conference record as he dominated the 100 breaststroke. Nicusan touched in a 52.57 to win by almost two seconds. Nicusan defended his title from a year ago as he won in a 53.98 last year.

UMBC also picked up a win as Oliver Gassmann won the 100 fly in a 46.94. Gassman was slightly faster a year ago as he swam a 46.85 then.

The Bryant men had a big night as Aidan Trenery kicked off the night with a win in the 400 IM touching in a 3:58.44. Trenery battled with VMI’s Ethan Griffith as Griffith touched in a 3:58.62, the only other man under the 4-minute marl. Trenery trailed Griffith heading into the freestyle leg but a 25.95 split on the final 50 propelled him ahead.

Although Bryant’s Conner Lofstrom won the 200 free in a 1:36.75, the event was big for Binghamton as they finished 3-4-6-7 in the event.

Bryant also topped the podium in the 100 back as Griffin Lajoie touched in a 48.21. Lajoie defended his title from a year ago as he swam a 48.49 then. NJIT picked up big points in the event as they finished 2-5-6-7.

The 400 medley was a three-team battle between Bryant, UMBC, and Binghamton. Lajoie gave Bryant an early lead with a 48.28 lead off split and the team never lost the lead from there. Bryant’s relay consisted of Lajoie, Gustav Persson, James Misto, and Lofstrom as they touched in a 3:12.99.

Day 3 Scores:

Binghamton 558.5 Bryant 509.5 UMBC 349 NJIT 328.5 Maine 276.5 VMI 236

WOMEN’S RECAP

Highlighting the women’s side of the night was a new conference record in the 100 back. Bryant junior Reagan Lord swam to a final time of a 53.95. Lord defended her tittle from a year ago as she swam a 54.51 then.

New Hampshire led heading into the night and sophomore Ella Guilfoil kept the momentum going as she won the 400 IM in a 4:17.42 to win by over eight seconds. Vermont picked up key points as they finished 2-3-7 in the event. Guilfoil holds a best time of a 4:15.33 which she swam at midseasons this past November.

Vermont and New Hampshire continued to battle it out in the 100 fly. Hally Laney picked up the win in a 54.58 for Vermont ahead of New Hampshire’s Chiara Pradissitto of New Hampshire who touched in a 54.73.

UMBC’s Bruna de Padua won the 200 free by over a second as she touched in a 1:48.97, the only sub-1:50 swim of the field. That was a best time by almost a second from the Drury transfer. Last night’s 2nd place finisher in the 200 free Ella Church of Vermont was 2nd here in a 1:50.16.

Earning her first win of the night was Binghamton’s Courtney Moane as she won the 100 breast in a 1:02.32. That was a personal best by over a second as her previous best stood at a 1:03.27 which she swam to finish 2nd at this meet a year ago.

Later in the evening, Moane helped Binghamton’s 400 medley relay to a win. The team of Olivia Philbrick, Moane, Haley Nowak, and Maddie Hoover swam to a final time of a 3:43.06. Moane had a big breaststroke split with a 1:01.75.

Day 3 Scores: