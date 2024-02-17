Michael Faughnan (Iona) Swims 1:34.79 200 Freestyle To Set New MAAC Record

2024 METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (MAAC) CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S RECAP

Highlighting the women’s side of the night was Fairfield’s Tone Sandsjoe who won the 100 breaststroke in a new conference record of a 1:01.45. That broke the old record of a 1:01.51 set back in 2012 by Iona’s Jamie Manser. Sandsjoe battled it out tonight with Alaina Puton of Niagara who touched in a 1:01.73.

Sandsjoe also helped Fairfield to a new conference record in the 400 medley relay. The relay of Erini Pappas, Sandsjoe, Maggie O’Donnell, and Nora Segurola Larrinaga swam to a final time of a 3:44.67. That broke the old record of a 3:45.91 that Iona set in 2022. Niagara was second tonight in a 3:47.25.

Segurola Larrinaga earned her own win as well as she won the 100 back in a 54.92 leading a 1-2 finish with teammate Pappas who touched in a 55.17.

Two freshmen battled it out in the 200 free. Evie Leighton of Canisius and Mary Carl of Niagara were out in front. Leighton earned the win in a 1:50.08 while Carl touched in a 1:51.80.

The closest race of the night was in the 100 fly. Iona junior Ashley Benkert touched in a 56.57 just 0.09 seconds ahead of Rider’s Hannah Yemec who touched in a 56.66. Rider teammate Alexa Torres touched just behind in a 56.68.

Marist’s Genevieve O’Neil led the way in the 400 IM touching in a 4:24.99. O’Neil led the entire way as she was the only swimmer out under the 1 minute mark during the butterfly leg.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3:

Fairfield University 480 Niagara University 444 Marist College Swimming/Diving 415 Canisius University 242 Rider University 227 Mount Saint Mary’s 224.5 Siena College 222.5 Iona University 214 Manhattan College 87 Saint Peters University 48

MEN’S RECAP

Iona’s Michael Faughnan swam to a new conference record touching in a 1:34.79 in the 200 free. That broke the previous record of a 1:34.84 that Rider’s Zachery Molloy swam in 2017. Faughnan won the race by over three seconds. Faughnan defended his title from a year ago as he swam a 1:35.27 then which stood as his previous best.

Later in the evening, Faughnan anchored Iona’s winning 400 medley relay. The relay of Kieran Egan, Matthew Loftus, Noah Giunta, and Faughnan swam to a final time of a 3:14.86. Faughnan swam a 42.88 on the anchor leg.

After swimming a personal best in the 200 free on night 1 to set a new school record, Ethan McCormac of Marist won the 100 butterfly by half of a second touching in a 48.07. That improved upon his best time of a 48.90 that he swam at midseason. The grad student finished 4th in the event at this meet a year ago in a 49.20.

Also leading the way for Marist was James Conable who cruised to the win in the 400 IM in a 3:52.56 to defend his title from last year. Conable led a 1-2 finish with teammate Kevin McNamara who touched in a 3:56.00. McNamara led after the butterfly leg but Conable took over from there.

After finishing 7th in the 100 breast a year ago, Manhattan’s Joe Brennan picked up the team’s first win of the meet as he touched in a 54.29. That dropped from Brennan’s personal best of a 54.70 that he swam in December 2023 at midseason.

Rider’s lone win of the night came from Lucas Ravevicius who defended his title in the 100 back swimming a 47.85. The grad student finished just ahead of Canisius freshman Marin de Villard who touched in a 48.03.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2: