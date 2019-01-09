UMBC Sweeps First America East Awards of 2019

Courtesy: America East Conference

BOSTON – The 2018-19 #AESD season returned to the pool this past week as UMBC celebrated senior night and Binghamton traveled to Florida for an invite. The UMBC men’s team capped off their home season with a win over Howard, 134-114. At the Florida International Sprint Invitational, the men’s team finished 2nd out of 11 while the women’s team finished 3rd out of 12.

Women’s #AESD Results – Saturday Jan. 5

Binghamton at Florida International Sprint Invite, 3rd out of 12

Howard 138, UMBC 115

Men’s #AESD Results – Saturday Jan. 5

Binghamton at Florida International Sprint Invite, 2nd out of 11

Howard 114, UMBC 138

Here are the weekly awards:

Female Swimmer of the Week

Hania Moro, UMBC – Sr., Distance, Cairo, Egypt

Finished first in three events; 200 free (1:53.32), 500 free (5:04.21) and the 1000 free (10:15.99).

This is Moro’s fourth #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Male Swimmer of the Week

Alexander Gliese, UMBC – Sr., Back, Columbia, Md.

Helped UMBC set three new pool records in the 200 free (1:32.43), the 400 medley relay (3:22.35) and in his leadoff back in the 400 medley relay where he completed the split in a time of 48.83.

Broke Michael Phelps’s 16-year-old 100 back record of 49.17 with a time of 48.83 in his 400 medley relay split.

Also won the 50 back (23.26) and the 100 back (49.82). This is Gliese’s third #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Female Diver of the Week

Devin Gromen, UMBC – Jr., Diver, Crofton, Md.

Finished first in the 3-meter event with a score of 223.65 and third in the 1-meter with a score of 216.22.

This is Gromen’s second #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Male Swimmer of the Week

Ben Parker, UMBC – Jr., Diver, Lawrenceville, GA

Took first place in the 1-meter with a score of 307.65 and placed second in the 3-meter event with a score of 310.42.

This is Parker’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Weekly Award Winners

Oct. 10 – Female Swimmer: Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Tiago Asakawa, UMBC; Female Diver: Emily Murphy, Vermont; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Oct. 17 – Female Swimmer: Corinne Carbone, New Hampshire; Male Swimmer: Ilia Rattsev, UMBC; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire

Oct. 24 – Female Swimmer: Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Ross Bernstein, Binghamton; Female Diver: Devin Gromen, UMBC; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Oct. 30 – Female Swimmer: Kaitlyn Smolar, Binghamton; Male Swimmer: Alexander Gliese, UMBC; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Nov. 6 – Female Swimmer: Juliana McDonald, Maine; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire

Nov. 13 – Female Swimmer: Julia DeGregorio, Vermont

Nov. 20 – Co-Female Swimmers: Anna Metzler, New Hampshire & Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Illia Rattsev, UMBC; Female Diver: Sophia Howard, Binghamton; Male Diver: David Walters, Binghamton

Dec. 4 – Female Swimmer: Kaitlyn Smolar, Binghamton; Male Swimmer: Alexander Gliese, UMBC; Female Diver: Abby Biddulph, UMBC; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Dec. 11 – Female Swimmer: Corinne Carbone, New Hampshire

Jan. 5 – Female Swimmer: Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Alexander Gliese, UMBC; Female Diver: Devin Gromen, UMBC; Male Diver: Ben Parker, UMBC