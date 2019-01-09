Redding, Wakefield Take Home CCSA Weekly Honors for Second Time

Courtesy: FGCU Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The duo of senior Gracie Redding and sophomore Megan Wakefield have swept the conference’s weekly awards for the second time this season the CCSA announced Tuesday afternoon.

For Redding, (Orlando, Fla./The First Academy/FSU) it becomes here third career Swimmer of the Week award while Wakefield (Guelph, Ontario, Canada/Centennial CVI) claims her fourth overall Diver of the Week.

It’s the third time this season the Eagles have swept the league’s weekly honor, making it two-straight weeks now.

“Congratulations to two outstanding Eagles,” said head coach Dave Rollins. “Competing in early January, coming off travel after being home from the holidays always creates an interesting set of circumstances. However, Megan and Gracie continued their strong seasons with pivotal team performances.”

Redding played a pivotal role in both FGCU’s first place 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. She produced her fastest 50 fly split (24.62) and 100 free split (50.75), topping any other competitor last Saturday afternoon. All said the Orlando native captured first in the 50 free (23.53) while placing second only to conference rival Liberty in the 100 fly at 55.77 – best dual meet time ever.

“Gracie is competing and practicing at another level right now,” stated coach Rollins. “To start her final semester as an Eagle in such an incredible way will only help build her confidence and the confidence of her teammates as we approach the championship season.”

On the boards, Wakefield started off the meet taking second on the 1-meter dive with a score of 244.45, in the process claiming the win over the Flames. On the 3-meter spring, the Ontario native nabbed another second-place finish with a mark of 248.22.

“Megan continues to be incredibly consistent each and every meet,” said Rollins. “Getting a chance to compete, and compete very well, against strong competition, will continue to help her and our program as the season continues. She consistently comes up huge for us each and every meet.”

2018 CCSA WEEKLY HONORS

Melissa Novak – Diver of the Week (Oct. 2)

Gracie Redding – Swimmer of the Week (Oct. 9)

Megan Wakefield – Diver of the Week (Oct. 9)

Christina Kaas Elmgreen – Swimmer of the Week (Nov. 20)

Cassidy Fry – Swimmer of the Week (Jan. 3)

Margot Kessler – Diver of the Week (Jan. 3)

Gracie Redding – Swimmer of the Week (Jan. 8)

Megan Wakefield – Diver of the Week (Jan. 8)