Your ‘Read More Swimming Books’ New Year’s Resolution Guide

New Year’s resolutions often involving doing more or less of something to better one’s self in the coming 365 days. Why not add the resolution to read more to your list and start your year off right with some books related to our favorite competitive past time?

Below are just a handful of swimming-related books, ranging from serious to fun, on the market today just waiting to be tossed into your bag to help get you through your next meet.

Relentless Spirit: The Unconventional Raising of a Champion (2016); Authors: Missy Franklin, D.A. Franklin, Dick Franklin, Daniel Paisner

The Franklin family enlightens the world on how Missy grew from a peppy little age grouper into a happy and confident young woman, becoming an Olympic champion along the way. Per Amazon.com, the book “includes the highs, the tough moments, and everything in-between. Relentless Spirit tells the story of a woman—and a family—full of love, heart, faith, and resilience.”

Beneath the Surface: My Story (2016); Authors: Michael Phelps, Bob Costas, Brian Cazeneuve

The most iconic name in swimming, Michael Phelps, gives us his raw memoir addressing both personal and professional issues. Spanning subjects such as his early attention deficit disorder battles to his training for a 5th Olympics to his steel-like mental resilience, Amazon.com says that “Beneath the Surface is a must-read for any sports fan.”

Swimmer Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book (2018); Author: Papeterie Bleu

Bring along this adult coloring book dedicated to #thatswimlife to let your mind drift away colorfully on the pool deck. Each page lets you express your aquatic self through color to help pass the time between events.

The Swimming Pool in Photography (2018); Author: Francis Hodgson

Described as ‘a photographic leap in cool waters’, this book is a collection of reflective photography by artists such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Gigi Cifali, Stuart Franklin and Harry Gruyaert. Instead of seeing the pool as a weapon of bodily destruction, meditate on these photos to bring peace back into your liquid life.

Swimming Fastest (2003); Author: Ernest Maglischo

One of the go-to books by top coaches, ‘Swimming Fastest’ gives us the science behind our favorite sport, including stroke technique and training methods. Topics of hydrodynamics and exercise physiology are covered and are as relevant today as they were when this book was revised more than 15 years ago.

BRB, I Need to go to Swim Practice: A Girl’s Guide to Competition, Confidence and Fun Through Swimming; Author: Lucy Alessi

10-year-old Buffalo, New York native Lucy Alessi published this 47-page homage to her trials and triumphs as a member of two Western New York swim teams. In what Alessi describes as ‘the greatest sport’, the young author says her book ‘helps kids develop good habits like listening to coaches, developing a skill, overcoming disappointment, developing confidence and having fun.’ We could all learn a thing or two from fresh eyes on the sport.

Underwater Dogs (2012); Author: Seth Casteel

Love dogs? Love swimming? Love dogs that are swimming? Get your fix of both worlds with this collection of over 80 portraits by award-winning pet photographer and animal rights activist Seth Casteel. Immerse yourself in a fictional game of catch with these canines, with their fur, bubbles and energetic eyes captured in a loving way. Who knows, this may make your next underwater set not seem too bad.