UMass (Amherst) Picks Up Georgia Sprinter Beau Bengston (2021)

UMass (Amherst) has added Beau Bengston of the Tiftarea Tidal Wave Swim Team for this coming fall. He’s a senior at Tift Area High School.

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Massachusetts! Extremely grateful to have been given this opportunity from Coach Sean and everyone at UMass. A huge thanks to everybody who has helped me along the way, especially my family, friends, and coaches!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.33

100 free – 46.81

200 free – 1:42.87

100 back – 51.08

200 back – 1:52.19

100 fly – 50.16

200 fly – 1:52.53

Bengston competed at the 2021 Georgia HS 7A State Championships last week, where he went lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100 fly and 100 back. He finished fourth in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 fly, while he led off both of Tift’s free relays.

Bengston will join a deep sprint group at UMass (Amherst). Last season, they had seven men who hit 46-second 100 frees. He would’ve ranked fourth on the roster in both the 100 fly and 100 back last year.

At the 2020 A-10 Championships, where UMass finished sixth as a team, Bengston is closest to scoring speed in the 100 fly– it took a 49.60 to make the B-final in 2020.

