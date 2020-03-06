UK’s National Arena Swimming League Grand Finals Set For Cardiff

NATIONAL ARENA SWIMMING LEAGUE GRAND FINALS (UK)

Saturday, March 7th & Sunday, March 8th

Cardiff International Pool, Cardiff, UK

50m (LCM)

The 51st edition of the National Arena Swimming League’s Grand Finals is set to take place this weekend at Cardiff International Pool. As the UK’s premier competitive swimming league, the NASL pits Olympians against club swimmers in a thrilling team format.

The NASL is made up of 6 leagues across England and Wales, with 333 teams representing East Midlands, London, North West, South, Western and West Midlands.

This weekend’s Grand Finals represents the culmination of the NASL season, which kicked off in September. The top 20 point-scoring clubs in England Wales will be battling it out to see who comes away with the team trophy.

The lower 10 teams, which includes Preston, RTW Monson, Chelsea & Westminster SC, City of Cambridge, Boldmere SC, City of Cardiff SC, Swansea Aquatics, Camden Swiss Cottage, Thanet, and City of Oxford are set to race on Saturday.

The upper tier clubs to the tune of Plymouth Leander, Millfield, Guildford City, Wycombe & District, Hatfield, Mount Kelly, Team Ipswich, Bromley, City of Peterborough and City of Coventry, are staged for Sunday’s racing.

A total of 50 events will be contested over the course of the 2-day affair, with this final championship meet held in the long course format as opposed to the earlier meets’ short course format.

