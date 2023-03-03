UIndy Men & Women Regain Top Spot In CSCAA Division II Dual Meet Rankings

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the March edition of the 2022-23 Division II Swimming & Diving Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings. The committee, comprised of Division II coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. The Indianapolis Greyhounds pounced back to the top of the Division II Men’s & Women’s Rankings.

On the men’s side, the #1 Indianapolis Greyhounds (299 points) reclaimed the throne with eleven first-place votes as Drury (289) fell to second with one first-place vote. Holding steady this month were #3 McKendree (275) and #4 Colorado Mesa (265) as Tampa (249) returned to the top-five for the first time since October. Of the Top 25 teams, twenty-three appeared on all ballots. Twenty-seven teams earned at least one vote. The fastest risers this month were Nova Southeastern, Henderson State and Missouri S&T – jumping five, eight and ten spots, respectively.

For the women, the Indianapolis Greyhounds (295 points) returned to the top spot by taking home 75% of the first-place votes, edging Nova Southeastern (287) which had the remaining 25% of first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were Colorado Mesa (282), Drury (262) and Tampa (254). Of the top 25 teams, twenty-four appeared on all ballots with twenty-six women’s teams receiving at least one vote. The fastest risers this month were Mines, Florida Southern and Lynn – jumping ten, seven and eight spots, respectively.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25.

DIVISION II MEN

Rk Prev Team Points 1 2 Indianapolis (11) 299 2 1 Drury (1) 289 3 3 McKendree 275 4 4 Colorado Mesa 265 5 6 Tampa 249 6 8 Wingate 235 7 7 Findlay 227 8 5 Grand Valley 223 9 10 Oklahoma Christian 201 10 15 Nova Southeastern 190 11 9 Delta State 183 12 16 Florida Southern 160 13 11 West Chester 146 14 22 Henderson State 142 15 12 Northern Michigan 138 16 14 Saint Cloud 123 17 18 Wayne State 109 18 NR Missouri S&T 106 19 13 Mines 79 20 20 Carson-Newman 75 21 17 UMSL 63 22 19 Saginaw Valley State 46 23 21 Lewis 35 24 24 Gannon 22 25 NR Rollins 12

Also Receiving Votes

Emmanuel (7); Florida Tech (1)

DIVISION II WOMEN

Rk Prev Team Points 1 3 Indianapolis (9) 295 2 1 Nova Southeastern (3) 287 3 2 Colorado Mesa 282 4 5 Drury 262 5 4 Tampa 254 6 8 Wingate 239 7 9 Grand Valley 226 8 10 McKendree 214 9 6 West Florida 207 10 11 Northern Michigan 190 11 7 West Chester 179 12 12 Wayne State 173 13 14 Carson-Newman 154 14 15 Delta State 141 15 13 Augustana (SD) 137 16 NR Mines 119 17 19 Findlay 107 18 25 Florida Southern 94 19 NR Lynn 84 20 18 Minnesota State 76 21 21 Azusa Pacific 59 22 20 Cal State East Bay 47 23 17 Saint Cloud 35 24 22 Henderson State 25 25 NR Rollins 13

Also Receiving Votes

Biola (1)

Top 25 Poll Committees

Each committee includes ten representatives from Division II institutions and select media. Ben Hewitt (Nova Southeastern) chairs the men’s committee while Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) chairs the women’s committee.

Women’s Poll Committee

Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Phil Kraus, West Florida; Doug Schranck, Rockhurst; Eric Usbeck, Millersville; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan; Noah Yanchulis, Oklahoma Christian; Ben Young, Carson-Newman; SwimSwam; Swimming World

Men’s Poll Committee

Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Hewitt, Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern (Chair); Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State; SwimSwam; Swimming World