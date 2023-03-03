UIndy Men & Women Regain Top Spot In CSCAA Division II Dual Meet Rankings

Courtesy: CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the March edition of the 2022-23 Division II Swimming & Diving Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings. The committee, comprised of Division II coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. The Indianapolis Greyhounds pounced back to the top of the Division II Men’s & Women’s Rankings.
On the men’s side, the #1 Indianapolis Greyhounds (299 points) reclaimed the throne with eleven first-place votes as Drury (289) fell to second with one first-place vote. Holding steady this month were #3 McKendree (275) and #4 Colorado Mesa (265) as Tampa (249) returned to the top-five for the first time since October. Of the Top 25 teams, twenty-three appeared on all ballots. Twenty-seven teams earned at least one vote. The fastest risers this month were Nova Southeastern, Henderson State and Missouri S&T – jumping five, eight and ten spots, respectively.
For the women, the Indianapolis Greyhounds (295 points) returned to the top spot by taking home 75% of the first-place votes, edging Nova Southeastern (287) which had the remaining 25% of first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were Colorado Mesa (282), Drury (262) and Tampa (254). Of the top 25 teams, twenty-four appeared on all ballots with twenty-six women’s teams receiving at least one vote. The fastest risers this month were Mines, Florida Southern and Lynn – jumping ten, seven and eight spots, respectively.
You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25.
DIVISION II MEN
|Rk
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|Indianapolis (11)
|299
|2
|1
|Drury (1)
|289
|3
|3
|McKendree
|275
|4
|4
|Colorado Mesa
|265
|5
|6
|Tampa
|249
|6
|8
|Wingate
|235
|7
|7
|Findlay
|227
|8
|5
|Grand Valley
|223
|9
|10
|Oklahoma Christian
|201
|10
|15
|Nova Southeastern
|190
|11
|9
|Delta State
|183
|12
|16
|Florida Southern
|160
|13
|11
|West Chester
|146
|14
|22
|Henderson State
|142
|15
|12
|Northern Michigan
|138
|16
|14
|Saint Cloud
|123
|17
|18
|Wayne State
|109
|18
|NR
|Missouri S&T
|106
|19
|13
|Mines
|79
|20
|20
|Carson-Newman
|75
|21
|17
|UMSL
|63
|22
|19
|Saginaw Valley State
|46
|23
|21
|Lewis
|35
|24
|24
|Gannon
|22
|25
|NR
|Rollins
|12
Also Receiving Votes
Emmanuel (7); Florida Tech (1)
DIVISION II WOMEN
|Rk
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|3
|Indianapolis (9)
|295
|2
|1
|Nova Southeastern (3)
|287
|3
|2
|Colorado Mesa
|282
|4
|5
|Drury
|262
|5
|4
|Tampa
|254
|6
|8
|Wingate
|239
|7
|9
|Grand Valley
|226
|8
|10
|McKendree
|214
|9
|6
|West Florida
|207
|10
|11
|Northern Michigan
|190
|11
|7
|West Chester
|179
|12
|12
|Wayne State
|173
|13
|14
|Carson-Newman
|154
|14
|15
|Delta State
|141
|15
|13
|Augustana (SD)
|137
|16
|NR
|Mines
|119
|17
|19
|Findlay
|107
|18
|25
|Florida Southern
|94
|19
|NR
|Lynn
|84
|20
|18
|Minnesota State
|76
|21
|21
|Azusa Pacific
|59
|22
|20
|Cal State East Bay
|47
|23
|17
|Saint Cloud
|35
|24
|22
|Henderson State
|25
|25
|NR
|Rollins
|13
Also Receiving Votes
Biola (1)
Top 25 Poll Committees
Each committee includes ten representatives from Division II institutions and select media. Ben Hewitt (Nova Southeastern) chairs the men’s committee while Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) chairs the women’s committee.
Women’s Poll Committee
Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Phil Kraus, West Florida; Doug Schranck, Rockhurst; Eric Usbeck, Millersville; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan; Noah Yanchulis, Oklahoma Christian; Ben Young, Carson-Newman; SwimSwam; Swimming World
Men’s Poll Committee
Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Hewitt, Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern (Chair); Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State; SwimSwam; Swimming World