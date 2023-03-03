Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UIndy Men & Women Regain Top Spot In CSCAA Division II Dual Meet Rankings

March 03rd, 2023 College, NCAA Division II, News

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the March edition of the 2022-23 Division II Swimming & Diving Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings. The committee, comprised of Division II coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. The Indianapolis Greyhounds pounced back to the top of the Division II Men’s & Women’s Rankings.

On the men’s side, the #1 Indianapolis Greyhounds (299 points) reclaimed the throne with eleven first-place votes as Drury (289) fell to second with one first-place vote. Holding steady this month were #3 McKendree (275) and #4 Colorado Mesa (265) as Tampa (249) returned to the top-five for the first time since October. Of the Top 25 teams, twenty-three appeared on all ballots. Twenty-seven teams earned at least one vote. The fastest risers this month were Nova Southeastern, Henderson State and Missouri S&T – jumping five, eight and ten spots, respectively.

For the women, the Indianapolis Greyhounds (295 points) returned to the top spot by taking home 75% of the first-place votes, edging Nova Southeastern (287) which had the remaining 25% of first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were Colorado Mesa (282), Drury (262) and Tampa (254). Of the top 25 teams, twenty-four appeared on all ballots with twenty-six women’s teams receiving at least one vote. The fastest risers this month were Mines, Florida Southern and Lynn – jumping ten, seven and eight spots, respectively.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25.

DIVISION II MEN

Rk Prev Team Points
1 2 Indianapolis (11) 299
2 1 Drury (1) 289
3 3 McKendree 275
4 4 Colorado Mesa 265
5 6 Tampa 249
6 8 Wingate 235
7 7 Findlay 227
8 5 Grand Valley 223
9 10 Oklahoma Christian 201
10 15 Nova Southeastern 190
11 9 Delta State 183
12 16 Florida Southern 160
13 11 West Chester 146
14 22 Henderson State 142
15 12 Northern Michigan 138
16 14 Saint Cloud 123
17 18 Wayne State 109
18 NR Missouri S&T 106
19 13 Mines 79
20 20 Carson-Newman 75
21 17 UMSL 63
22 19 Saginaw Valley State 46
23 21 Lewis 35
24 24 Gannon 22
25 NR Rollins 12

Also Receiving Votes
Emmanuel (7); Florida Tech (1)

DIVISION II WOMEN

Rk Prev Team Points
1 3 Indianapolis (9) 295
2 1 Nova Southeastern (3) 287
3 2 Colorado Mesa 282
4 5 Drury 262
5 4 Tampa 254
6 8 Wingate 239
7 9 Grand Valley 226
8 10 McKendree 214
9 6 West Florida 207
10 11 Northern Michigan 190
11 7 West Chester 179
12 12 Wayne State 173
13 14 Carson-Newman 154
14 15 Delta State 141
15 13 Augustana (SD) 137
16 NR Mines 119
17 19 Findlay 107
18 25 Florida Southern 94
19 NR Lynn 84
20 18 Minnesota State 76
21 21 Azusa Pacific 59
22 20 Cal State East Bay 47
23 17 Saint Cloud 35
24 22 Henderson State 25
25 NR Rollins 13

Also Receiving Votes
Biola (1)

Top 25 Poll Committees

Each committee includes ten representatives from Division II institutions and select media. Ben Hewitt (Nova Southeastern) chairs the men’s committee while Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) chairs the women’s committee.

Women’s Poll Committee

Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud State; Jimi Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Phil Kraus, West Florida; Doug Schranck, Rockhurst; Eric Usbeck, Millersville; Chris Villa, Indiana-PA (Chair); Matt Williams, Northern Michigan; Noah Yanchulis, Oklahoma Christian; Ben Young, Carson-Newman; SwimSwam; Swimming World

Men’s Poll Committee

Ben Evans, Wingate; Tony Hernandez, Missouri-St. Louis; Hewitt, Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern (Chair); Julianne Kurke-Lehner, Rollins; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Andy Parro, Colorado Mesa; Sean Peters, Wayne State; Andy Robins, Florida Southern; Scott Serio, Henderson State; SwimSwam; Swimming World

