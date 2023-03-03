Kenyon Men & Women Ranked #1 By CSCAA In Final Division III Dual Rankings

Courtesy: CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the March Edition of the 2022-23 Division III Swimming & Diving Top 25 Rankings today. The committee, comprised of Division III coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. For the first time this season, and in the final month, the Kenyon men join the Kenyon women atop the Division III Ranks.
On the men’s side, the #1 Kenyon Owls (492 points) tallied thirteen first-place votes, while #2 Emory (487) took the other seven first-place votes. Chicago (460) maintained their third-place rank as Williams (441) and Denison (412) round out the top five. Of the teams ranked in the Top 25, twenty-two teams appeared on all ballots while a total of twenty-seven men’s teams received at least one vote. The fastest-risers this month were WashU, TCNJ and Hope – jumping six, six and ten spots, respectively, from February.
For the women, the top-ranked Kenyon Owls (492 points) held onto their perch atop the rankings with twelve first-place votes, while Emory (488) made a big statement by earning the other eight first-place votes. Interestingly, Denison (460), Tufts (440) and Williams (420) earned their third, fourth and fifth rankings by unanimous decision. Of the top 25 teams, twenty-one teams appeared on all ballots with a total of twenty-seven women’s teams receiving at least one vote. The fastest-risers this month were Bowdoin, Trinity (TX) and Amherst – each team jumped up four ranks from February.
DIVISION III MEN
|Rk
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|Kenyon (13)
|492
|2
|1
|Emory (7)
|487
|3
|3
|Chicago
|460
|4
|5
|Williams
|441
|5
|7
|Denison
|412
|6
|6
|MIT
|408
|7
|13
|WashU
|366
|8
|8
|Tufts
|354
|9
|15
|TCNJ
|347
|10
|10
|NYU
|331
|11
|14
|Calvin
|292
|12
|4
|Johns Hopkins
|289
|13
|11
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|260
|14
|12
|Carnegie Mellon
|234
|15
|9
|Pomona-Pitzer
|227
|16
|20
|SUNY Geneseo
|200
|17
|NR
|Hope
|169
|18
|18
|RIT
|159
|19
|22
|Amherst
|152
|20
|23
|Trinity (TX)
|116
|21
|16
|Colby
|94
|22
|17
|Case Western Reserve
|79
|23
|25
|Swarthmore
|50
|24
|19
|Bates
|46
|25
|NR
|Rowan
|21
Also Receiving Votes
Gustavus (8); Bowdoin (6)
DIVISION III WOMEN
|Rk
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Kenyon (12)
|492
|2
|2
|Emory (8)
|488
|3
|4
|Denison
|460
|4
|6
|Tufts
|440
|5
|3
|Williams
|420
|6
|5
|Chicago
|400
|7
|8
|MIT
|380
|8
|10
|NYU
|360
|9
|12
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|340
|10
|7
|Pomona-Pitzer
|320
|11
|13
|Hope
|300
|12
|11
|Carnegie Mellon
|275
|13
|9
|Johns Hopkins
|265
|14
|18
|Bowdoin
|240
|15
|15
|Swarthmore
|220
|16
|20
|Trinity (TX)
|200
|17
|14
|WashU
|180
|18
|22
|Amherst
|160
|19
|16
|Case Western Reserve
|140
|20
|17
|Bates
|119
|21
|21
|SUNY Geneseo
|86
|22
|23
|Calvin
|77
|23
|19
|Wheaton (MA)
|71
|24
|24
|Washington & Lee
|26
|25
|NR
|Gettysburg
|22
Also Receiving Votes
St. Kate’s (14); Hamilton (5)
Top 25 Committees
The national rankings are voted on by eighteen Division III coaches and select media. Each committee ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The women’s national committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope) while the men’s national committee is led by Sean Tedesco (USMMA).
In addition to the national chairs, there are four regions represented on each committee: Central, Midwest-South-West (MWSW), Northeast-North (NE-N) and Northeast-South (NE-S). The women’s regional chairs are Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central), Jon Duncan (Southwestern, MWSW), Brad Burnham (Bowdoin, NE-N) and Greg Brown (Gettysburg, NE-S). The men’s regional chairs include Keith Crawford (Rose-Hulman, Central), Brent Summers (Willamette, MWSW), Paul Bennett (WPI, NE-N) and Brad Bowser (Rowan, NE-S).
Women’s Poll Committee
Jake Taber, Hope; Logan LaBerge, Kalamazoo; Annie Ryder, Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Jason Weber, Chicago; Justin Zook, St. Kate’s; Jay Daniels, Puget Sound; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Cathleen Pruden, Trinity (TX); Brad Dunn, Lynchburg; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; John Geissinger, Hamilton; Shannon O’Brien, RPI; Barrett Roberts, Wheaton (MA); Meg Sisson French, MIT; Greg Brown, Gettysburg; Mike Tubb, Susquehanna; Chris Brown, Scranton; Mark Yankovich, Widener; SwimSwam; Swimming World
Men’s Poll Committee
Sean Tedesco, USMMA; Keith Crawford, Rose-Hulman; Rob Harrington, Wooster; Jason Weber, Chicago; Seth Weidmann, Carthage; Brent Summers, Willamette; Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Sarah James, Southwestern; Jim Halliburton, Washington-St. Louis; Paul Bennett, WPI; Peter Casares, Bates; Jennifer Cournoyer, Norwich; Connor Rumpit, NYU; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Paul Dotterweich, SUNY Geneseo; David Dow, TCNJ; Sam Davy, Swarthmore; Pat Smith, Westminster; SwimSwam; Swimming World