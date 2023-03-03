Kenyon Men & Women Ranked #1 By CSCAA In Final Division III Dual Rankings

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the March Edition of the 2022-23 Division III Swimming & Diving Top 25 Rankings today. The committee, comprised of Division III coaches and select media, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The committee uses head-to-head results as the top consideration. Common opponents and simulations are also considered when establishing monthly rankings. This poll does not predict top finishers in a championship meet format. For the first time this season, and in the final month, the Kenyon men join the Kenyon women atop the Division III Ranks.

On the men’s side, the #1 Kenyon Owls (492 points) tallied thirteen first-place votes, while #2 Emory (487) took the other seven first-place votes. Chicago (460) maintained their third-place rank as Williams (441) and Denison (412) round out the top five. Of the teams ranked in the Top 25, twenty-two teams appeared on all ballots while a total of twenty-seven men’s teams received at least one vote. The fastest-risers this month were WashU, TCNJ and Hope – jumping six, six and ten spots, respectively, from February.

For the women, the top-ranked Kenyon Owls (492 points) held onto their perch atop the rankings with twelve first-place votes, while Emory (488) made a big statement by earning the other eight first-place votes. Interestingly, Denison (460), Tufts (440) and Williams (420) earned their third, fourth and fifth rankings by unanimous decision. Of the top 25 teams, twenty-one teams appeared on all ballots with a total of twenty-seven women’s teams receiving at least one vote. The fastest-risers this month were Bowdoin, Trinity (TX) and Amherst – each team jumped up four ranks from February.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25.

DIVISION III MEN

Rk Prev Team Points 1 2 Kenyon (13) 492 2 1 Emory (7) 487 3 3 Chicago 460 4 5 Williams 441 5 7 Denison 412 6 6 MIT 408 7 13 WashU 366 8 8 Tufts 354 9 15 TCNJ 347 10 10 NYU 331 11 14 Calvin 292 12 4 Johns Hopkins 289 13 11 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 260 14 12 Carnegie Mellon 234 15 9 Pomona-Pitzer 227 16 20 SUNY Geneseo 200 17 NR Hope 169 18 18 RIT 159 19 22 Amherst 152 20 23 Trinity (TX) 116 21 16 Colby 94 22 17 Case Western Reserve 79 23 25 Swarthmore 50 24 19 Bates 46 25 NR Rowan 21

Also Receiving Votes

Gustavus (8); Bowdoin (6)

DIVISION III WOMEN

Rk Prev Team Points 1 1 Kenyon (12) 492 2 2 Emory (8) 488 3 4 Denison 460 4 6 Tufts 440 5 3 Williams 420 6 5 Chicago 400 7 8 MIT 380 8 10 NYU 360 9 12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 340 10 7 Pomona-Pitzer 320 11 13 Hope 300 12 11 Carnegie Mellon 275 13 9 Johns Hopkins 265 14 18 Bowdoin 240 15 15 Swarthmore 220 16 20 Trinity (TX) 200 17 14 WashU 180 18 22 Amherst 160 19 16 Case Western Reserve 140 20 17 Bates 119 21 21 SUNY Geneseo 86 22 23 Calvin 77 23 19 Wheaton (MA) 71 24 24 Washington & Lee 26 25 NR Gettysburg 22

Also Receiving Votes

St. Kate’s (14); Hamilton (5)

Top 25 Committees

The national rankings are voted on by eighteen Division III coaches and select media. Each committee ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The women’s national committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope) while the men’s national committee is led by Sean Tedesco (USMMA).

In addition to the national chairs, there are four regions represented on each committee: Central, Midwest-South-West (MWSW), Northeast-North (NE-N) and Northeast-South (NE-S). The women’s regional chairs are Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central), Jon Duncan (Southwestern, MWSW), Brad Burnham (Bowdoin, NE-N) and Greg Brown (Gettysburg, NE-S). The men’s regional chairs include Keith Crawford (Rose-Hulman, Central), Brent Summers (Willamette, MWSW), Paul Bennett (WPI, NE-N) and Brad Bowser (Rowan, NE-S).

Women’s Poll Committee

Jake Taber, Hope; Logan LaBerge, Kalamazoo; Annie Ryder, Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Jason Weber, Chicago; Justin Zook, St. Kate’s; Jay Daniels, Puget Sound; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Cathleen Pruden, Trinity (TX); Brad Dunn, Lynchburg; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; John Geissinger, Hamilton; Shannon O’Brien, RPI; Barrett Roberts, Wheaton (MA); Meg Sisson French, MIT; Greg Brown, Gettysburg; Mike Tubb, Susquehanna; Chris Brown, Scranton; Mark Yankovich, Widener; SwimSwam; Swimming World

Men’s Poll Committee

Sean Tedesco, USMMA; Keith Crawford, Rose-Hulman; Rob Harrington, Wooster; Jason Weber, Chicago; Seth Weidmann, Carthage; Brent Summers, Willamette; Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Sarah James, Southwestern; Jim Halliburton, Washington-St. Louis; Paul Bennett, WPI; Peter Casares, Bates; Jennifer Cournoyer, Norwich; Connor Rumpit, NYU; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Paul Dotterweich, SUNY Geneseo; David Dow, TCNJ; Sam Davy, Swarthmore; Pat Smith, Westminster; SwimSwam; Swimming World