UIndy Men, UCSD Women Steal #1 Spots from Queens (NC) in CSCAA D2 Poll

The Indianapolis men and UCSD women have secured #1 status in the NCAA Division II CSCAA polls, which measure dual meet strength amongst the top teams in the nation. This is the second edition of rankings this season for D2, with the first being an October pre-season ranking. Queens (NC) had previously ranked first for both the men and women, but their men have been bumped to #4 and their women to #3.

Read below for the CSCAA press release and the full top 25 rankings this week.

Press release courtesy of CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their second TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season.  The Indianapolis men and UC San Diego women claimed the number one spot.

On the women’s side, Drury, Queens (NC), Indianapolis, West Chester round out the top five spots. On the men’s side UC San Diego, Drury, Queens (NC), and Lindenwood complete the top five.  In total, twenty-five men’s and twenty-nine women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on January 9, January 30, and February 27.

Division II Women

Rank Previous Team Points
1 4 UC San Diego 199
2 2 Drury 184
3 1 Queens (NC) 178
4 7 Indianapolis 167
5 5 West Chester 165
6 5 Tampa 160
7 3 Nova Southeastern 154
8 13 Northern Michigan 137
9 12 West Florida 134
10 8 Colorado Mesa 127
11 15 Delta State 120
11 16 Grand Valley 112
13 9 Wingate 99
14 NR McKendree 92
15 11 Lindenwood 89
16 14 Oklahoma Baptist 76
16 10 Fresno Pacific 76
18 NR Sioux Falls 62
19 23 Findlay 59
20 NR Saginaw Valley State 45
21 20 Truman State 40
22 NR Saint Leo 31
23 19 Wayne State 24
24 22 Minnesota State 20
25 25 Concordia-Irvine 19

Also Receiving Votes:

Cal State East Bay (18), Lynn (8), Carson Newman (4), Saint Cloud State (1)

Division II Men

Rank Previous Team Points
1 2 Indianapolis 174
2 6 UC San Diego 164
3 3 Drury 158
4 1 Queens (NC) 154
5 8 Lindenwood 149
6 19 McKendree 146
7 NR Grand Valley 127
8 14 Saint Leo 126
9 15 Missouri S&T 124
10 7 Florida Southern 113
11 13 Northern Michigan 105
12 18 Tampa 98
13 NR Delta State 91
14 20 Carson-Newman 82
15 21 West Chester 76
16 12 Nova Southeastern 66
17 10 Wingate 65
18 11 Colorado Mesa 61
19 17 Fresno Pacific 45
20 16 Florida Tech 39
20 NR Henderson State 32
22 NR Lewis 25
22 NR Oklahoma Baptist 25
24 24 Wayne State 15
24 NR Truman State 15

Poll Committee

Kyle Berg, Rollins; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; John Long, Queens; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Jeff Boss, Concordia Irvine; Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser;  James Kiner, Tampa; Heidi Voigt, Northern Michigan; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Nathan Rothman, Mines

Leave a Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!