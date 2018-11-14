UIndy Men, UCSD Women Steal #1 Spots from Queens (NC) in CSCAA D2 Poll

The Indianapolis men and UCSD women have secured #1 status in the NCAA Division II CSCAA polls, which measure dual meet strength amongst the top teams in the nation. This is the second edition of rankings this season for D2, with the first being an October pre-season ranking. Queens (NC) had previously ranked first for both the men and women, but their men have been bumped to #4 and their women to #3.

Read below for the CSCAA press release and the full top 25 rankings this week.

Press release courtesy of CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their second TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Indianapolis men and UC San Diego women claimed the number one spot.

On the women’s side, Drury, Queens (NC), Indianapolis, West Chester round out the top five spots. On the men’s side UC San Diego, Drury, Queens (NC), and Lindenwood complete the top five. In total, twenty-five men’s and twenty-nine women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on January 9, January 30, and February 27.

Division II Women Rank Previous Team Points 1 4 UC San Diego 199 2 2 Drury 184 3 1 Queens (NC) 178 4 7 Indianapolis 167 5 5 West Chester 165 6 5 Tampa 160 7 3 Nova Southeastern 154 8 13 Northern Michigan 137 9 12 West Florida 134 10 8 Colorado Mesa 127 11 15 Delta State 120 11 16 Grand Valley 112 13 9 Wingate 99 14 NR McKendree 92 15 11 Lindenwood 89 16 14 Oklahoma Baptist 76 16 10 Fresno Pacific 76 18 NR Sioux Falls 62 19 23 Findlay 59 20 NR Saginaw Valley State 45 21 20 Truman State 40 22 NR Saint Leo 31 23 19 Wayne State 24 24 22 Minnesota State 20 25 25 Concordia-Irvine 19 Also Receiving Votes: Cal State East Bay (18), Lynn (8), Carson Newman (4), Saint Cloud State (1)