UIndy Men, UCSD Women Steal #1 Spots from Queens (NC) in CSCAA D2 Poll

The Indianapolis men and UCSD women have secured #1 status in the NCAA Division II CSCAA polls, which measure dual meet strength amongst the top teams in the nation. This is the second edition of rankings this season for D2, with the first being an October pre-season ranking. Queens (NC) had previously ranked first for both the men and women, but their men have been bumped to #4 and their women to #3.
Press release courtesy of CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their second TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Indianapolis men and UC San Diego women claimed the number one spot.
On the women’s side, Drury, Queens (NC), Indianapolis, West Chester round out the top five spots. On the men’s side UC San Diego, Drury, Queens (NC), and Lindenwood complete the top five. In total, twenty-five men’s and twenty-nine women’s teams earned votes.
The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on January 9, January 30, and February 27.
Division II Women
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|4
|UC San Diego
|199
|2
|2
|Drury
|184
|3
|1
|Queens (NC)
|178
|4
|7
|Indianapolis
|167
|5
|5
|West Chester
|165
|6
|5
|Tampa
|160
|7
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|154
|8
|13
|Northern Michigan
|137
|9
|12
|West Florida
|134
|10
|8
|Colorado Mesa
|127
|11
|15
|Delta State
|120
|11
|16
|Grand Valley
|112
|13
|9
|Wingate
|99
|14
|NR
|McKendree
|92
|15
|11
|Lindenwood
|89
|16
|14
|Oklahoma Baptist
|76
|16
|10
|Fresno Pacific
|76
|18
|NR
|Sioux Falls
|62
|19
|23
|Findlay
|59
|20
|NR
|Saginaw Valley State
|45
|21
|20
|Truman State
|40
|22
|NR
|Saint Leo
|31
|23
|19
|Wayne State
|24
|24
|22
|Minnesota State
|20
|25
|25
|Concordia-Irvine
|19
Also Receiving Votes:
Cal State East Bay (18), Lynn (8), Carson Newman (4), Saint Cloud State (1)
Division II Men
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|Indianapolis
|174
|2
|6
|UC San Diego
|164
|3
|3
|Drury
|158
|4
|1
|Queens (NC)
|154
|5
|8
|Lindenwood
|149
|6
|19
|McKendree
|146
|7
|NR
|Grand Valley
|127
|8
|14
|Saint Leo
|126
|9
|15
|Missouri S&T
|124
|10
|7
|Florida Southern
|113
|11
|13
|Northern Michigan
|105
|12
|18
|Tampa
|98
|13
|NR
|Delta State
|91
|14
|20
|Carson-Newman
|82
|15
|21
|West Chester
|76
|16
|12
|Nova Southeastern
|66
|17
|10
|Wingate
|65
|18
|11
|Colorado Mesa
|61
|19
|17
|Fresno Pacific
|45
|20
|16
|Florida Tech
|39
|20
|NR
|Henderson State
|32
|22
|NR
|Lewis
|25
|22
|NR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|25
|24
|24
|Wayne State
|15
|24
|NR
|Truman State
|15
Poll Committee
Kyle Berg, Rollins; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; John Long, Queens; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Jeff Boss, Concordia Irvine; Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser; James Kiner, Tampa; Heidi Voigt, Northern Michigan; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Nathan Rothman, Mines
