Denison Women Unseat Emory, Men Maintain #1 Rank in CSCAA D3 Poll

The Denison men had already held the top spot in the CSCAA pre-season Division III rankings, but their women have taken out Emory as the top spot with this week’s rankings. Emory now holds #2 spots for both their men and women. Read the full CSCAA press release and top 25 rankings, below.

Press release courtesy of CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their first TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Denison men and women claimed the number one spot.

On the women’s side, Emory, Kenyon, Johns Hopkins, and Williams round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Emory, Johns Hopkins, Kenyon, and WashU complete the top five. In total, thirty men’s and thirty-three women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on December 12, January 30, and February 27.

Division III Women Rank Previous Team Points 1 2 Denison 318 2 1 Emory 307 3 3 Kenyon 300 4 5 Johns Hopkins 288 5 4 Williams 281 6 8 NYU 253 7 11 Chicago 245 8 6 MIT 231 9 7 WashU 230 10 9 Amherst 198 11 14 Washington & Lee 188 12 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 183 13 20 SUNY Geneseo 168 14 12 Pomona-Pitzer 151 15 10 Carnegie Mellon 146 16 18 Saint Thomas 122 16 15 Tufts 106 18 17 Ursinus 99 19 16 Calvin 97 20 21 Case Western Reserve 62 21 19 Bowdoin 53 22 22 Rowan 51 23 NR Trinity (TX) 43 24 24 Bates 35 25 NR Saint Kate’s 32 Also Receiving Votes: Swarthmore (24), Albion (8), Conn College (3), Franklin (2), Ithaca (1)