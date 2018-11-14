Denison Women Unseat Emory, Men Maintain #1 Rank in CSCAA D3 Poll

The Denison men had already held the top spot in the CSCAA pre-season Division III rankings, but their women have taken out Emory as the top spot with this week’s rankings. Emory now holds #2 spots for both their men and women. Read the full CSCAA press release and top 25 rankings, below.

Press release courtesy of CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their first TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season.  The Denison men and women claimed the number one spot.

On the women’s side, Emory, Kenyon, Johns Hopkins, and Williams round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Emory, Johns Hopkins, Kenyon, and WashU complete the top five.  In total, thirty men’s and thirty-three women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on December 12, January 30, and February 27.

Division III Women

Rank Previous Team Points
1 2 Denison 318
2 1 Emory 307
3 3 Kenyon 300
4 5 Johns Hopkins 288
5 4 Williams 281
6 8 NYU 253
7 11 Chicago 245
8 6 MIT 231
9 7 WashU 230
10 9 Amherst 198
11 14 Washington & Lee 188
12 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 183
13 20 SUNY Geneseo 168
14 12 Pomona-Pitzer 151
15 10 Carnegie Mellon 146
16 18 Saint Thomas 122
16 15 Tufts 106
18 17 Ursinus 99
19 16 Calvin 97
20 21 Case Western Reserve 62
21 19 Bowdoin 53
22 22 Rowan 51
23 NR Trinity (TX) 43
24 24 Bates 35
25 NR Saint Kate’s 32

Also Receiving Votes:

Swarthmore (24), Albion (8), Conn College (3), Franklin (2), Ithaca (1)

Division III Men

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Denison 300
2 3 Emory 285
3 4 Johns Hopkins 269
4 2 Kenyon 267
5 10 WashU 249
6 4 MIT 249
7 6 NYU 220
8 9 Chicago 212
9 11 Carnegie Mellon 201
10 7 Pomona-Pitzer 186
11 8 Tufts 173
12 12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 171
13 NR Case Western Reserve 139
14 NR Swarthmore 138
15 17 Calvin 113
16 22 Coast Guard 103
17 13 Rowan 91
18 14 Williams 89
19 25 Stevens 80
20 15 Amherst 72
21 23 DePauw 71
22 23 Washington & Lee 64
23 NR Wabash 45
24 NR UW-Stevens Point 31
25 NR Bowdoin 21

Also Receiving Votes:

SUNY Geneseo (17), Saint Thomas (11), Carthage/Conn College (8), WPI/TCNJ (7), Albion (2), Trinity (TX) (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Jake Taber, Hope (Chair); Dean Brownley, Centre; Jay Daniels, Kalmazoo; Beth DeLaRosby, Carthage; Ben Delia, Franklin & Marshall; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Dani Korman, MIT; Meg French, Pomona-Pitzer; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; Jay Daniels, Kalmazoo; Kyle Garase, Hope; Shannon O’Brien,  Rensselaer Poly Tech; Bob Rueppel, Middlebury; Paul Waas, Catholic; Jason Weber Chicago; Scott Whitbeck, Nazareth, St. Kate’s

Men’s Poll Committee

Sean Tedesco, USMMA (Chair); Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Paul Bennett, WPI; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Peter Casares, Bates; Karin Colby, Swarthmore; Keith Crawford, Rose-Hulman; David Dow, TCNJ; Matt Emmert, Roger Williams; Mark Fino, John Carrol; Jean-Paul Gowdy, Pomona-Pitzer; Kyle Kimball, Linfield; Nate Parsley, Arcadia; Juliet Suess, CMS; Jason Weber, Chicago    .

Leave a Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!