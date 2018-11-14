Denison Women Unseat Emory, Men Maintain #1 Rank in CSCAA D3 Poll

The Denison men had already held the top spot in the CSCAA pre-season Division III rankings, but their women have taken out Emory as the top spot with this week’s rankings. Emory now holds #2 spots for both their men and women. Read the full CSCAA press release and top 25 rankings, below.
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their first TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Denison men and women claimed the number one spot.
On the women’s side, Emory, Kenyon, Johns Hopkins, and Williams round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Emory, Johns Hopkins, Kenyon, and WashU complete the top five. In total, thirty men’s and thirty-three women’s teams earned votes.
The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on December 12, January 30, and February 27.
Division III Women
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|Denison
|318
|2
|1
|Emory
|307
|3
|3
|Kenyon
|300
|4
|5
|Johns Hopkins
|288
|5
|4
|Williams
|281
|6
|8
|NYU
|253
|7
|11
|Chicago
|245
|8
|6
|MIT
|231
|9
|7
|WashU
|230
|10
|9
|Amherst
|198
|11
|14
|Washington & Lee
|188
|12
|13
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|183
|13
|20
|SUNY Geneseo
|168
|14
|12
|Pomona-Pitzer
|151
|15
|10
|Carnegie Mellon
|146
|16
|18
|Saint Thomas
|122
|16
|15
|Tufts
|106
|18
|17
|Ursinus
|99
|19
|16
|Calvin
|97
|20
|21
|Case Western Reserve
|62
|21
|19
|Bowdoin
|53
|22
|22
|Rowan
|51
|23
|NR
|Trinity (TX)
|43
|24
|24
|Bates
|35
|25
|NR
|Saint Kate’s
|32
Also Receiving Votes:
Swarthmore (24), Albion (8), Conn College (3), Franklin (2), Ithaca (1)
Division III Men
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Denison
|300
|2
|3
|Emory
|285
|3
|4
|Johns Hopkins
|269
|4
|2
|Kenyon
|267
|5
|10
|WashU
|249
|6
|4
|MIT
|249
|7
|6
|NYU
|220
|8
|9
|Chicago
|212
|9
|11
|Carnegie Mellon
|201
|10
|7
|Pomona-Pitzer
|186
|11
|8
|Tufts
|173
|12
|12
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|171
|13
|NR
|Case Western Reserve
|139
|14
|NR
|Swarthmore
|138
|15
|17
|Calvin
|113
|16
|22
|Coast Guard
|103
|17
|13
|Rowan
|91
|18
|14
|Williams
|89
|19
|25
|Stevens
|80
|20
|15
|Amherst
|72
|21
|23
|DePauw
|71
|22
|23
|Washington & Lee
|64
|23
|NR
|Wabash
|45
|24
|NR
|UW-Stevens Point
|31
|25
|NR
|Bowdoin
|21
Also Receiving Votes:
SUNY Geneseo (17), Saint Thomas (11), Carthage/Conn College (8), WPI/TCNJ (7), Albion (2), Trinity (TX) (1)
Women’s Poll Committee
Jake Taber, Hope (Chair); Dean Brownley, Centre; Jay Daniels, Kalmazoo; Beth DeLaRosby, Carthage; Ben Delia, Franklin & Marshall; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Dani Korman, MIT; Meg French, Pomona-Pitzer; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; Jay Daniels, Kalmazoo; Kyle Garase, Hope; Shannon O’Brien, Rensselaer Poly Tech; Bob Rueppel, Middlebury; Paul Waas, Catholic; Jason Weber Chicago; Scott Whitbeck, Nazareth, St. Kate’s
Men’s Poll Committee
Sean Tedesco, USMMA (Chair); Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Paul Bennett, WPI; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Peter Casares, Bates; Karin Colby, Swarthmore; Keith Crawford, Rose-Hulman; David Dow, TCNJ; Matt Emmert, Roger Williams; Mark Fino, John Carrol; Jean-Paul Gowdy, Pomona-Pitzer; Kyle Kimball, Linfield; Nate Parsley, Arcadia; Juliet Suess, CMS; Jason Weber, Chicago .
