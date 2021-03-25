UCSB Picks Up Versatile Austin Sparrow for Incoming Class (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alto Swim Club’s Austin Sparrow has committed to the UCSB Gauchos for this coming fall, joining their class of 2025.

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and academic career at the University of California, Santa Barbara. I can’t wait to be part of this amazing team. Go Gauchos!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.26

100 free – 45.64

200 free – 1:39.42

500 free – 4:36.24

100 back – 50.56

100 fly – 50.31

200 fly – 1:51.13

200 IM – 1:51.47

Most of Sparrow’s best times in his primary events have come in the last few months, including the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 back and 100 fly all at Las Vegas Super Finals meet in December.

At the 2019 CIF Central Coast Section Championships, Sparrow was an A-finalist in the 100 free, placing sixth (46.59). Since the pandemic hit, Sparrow has come down from 1:42.02 in the 200 free, 4:45.97 in the 500 free, 52.39 in the 100 back and 51.8/2:03 in the fly to his current bests.

This season, Sparrow would’ve ranked third on the UCSB roster in the 200 IM, fourth in the 100 free and fifth in the 200 free.

Sparrow joins Jude DiStefano, Matthew Driscoll and Kyle Brill in UCSB’s impressive incoming class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.