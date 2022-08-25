UCLA Swim & Dive Announces 2022-23 Schedule

LOS ANGELES – Head coach Jordan Wolfrum and the UCLA swimming and dive program officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday.

The Bruins will open the season Oct. 7-8 at the Fresno State Invitational before returning to Spieker Aquatics Center for the annual Blue vs. Gold Intrasquad Meet on Oct. 14-15.

UCLA has nine dual meets on the calendar for the upcoming season, including home matchups against Arizona (Nov. 4), Arizona State (Nov. 5), and Denver (Jan. 14). The Bruins are slated to travel for road duals at UC Santa Barbara (Oct. 21), Utah (Oct. 28), UC San Diego (Jan. 7), Stanford (Jan. 27), California (Jan. 28), and USC (Feb. 10).

During the fall, the swim team will take part in multi-school invites hosted by Ohio State (Nov. 17-19) and UNLV (Dec. 17-19), while select swimmers will take compete at the USA Swimming Toyota U.S. Open from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

UCLA divers are slated to take part in several dive-specific events, including the Trojan Diving Invitational (Nov. 11-13) and USA Diving Winter Nationals (Dec. 14-18). In addition, UCLA will host its annual Bruin Diving Invitational on the weekend of Jan. 13-15 at Spieker Aquatics Center.

Championship season opens with the 2023 Pac-12 Championships (Feb. 22-25), followed by Zone E Diving Championships (Mar. 6-8) and the NCAA Championships (Mar. 15-18). This year’s NCAAs are scheduled to take place in Knoxville, Tenn. on the campus of Tennessee.

UCLA is coming off a successful 2021-22 campaign, as the Bruins finished top-four at Pac-12s and sent a quartet of student-athletes to the NCAA Championships. The Bruins welcome back a strong nucleus of returners, led by fifth-year All-American Claire Grover, five-time NCAA-qualifying diver Hannah Butler, and reigning team rookie of the year Paige MacEachern.

2022-23 UCLA Swim & Dive Schedule

Oct. 7-8 – Fresno State Invitational

Oct. 14-15 – Blue vs. Gold Intrasquad Meet

Oct. 21 – at UC Santa Barbara

Oct. 28 – at Utah*

Nov. 4 – vs. Arizona*

Nov. 5 – vs. Arizona State*

Nov. 11-13 – Trojan Diving Invite

Nov. 17-19 – Ohio State Invitational

Nov. 30-Dec. 3 – USA Swimming Toyota U.S. Open

Dec. 14-18 – USA Diving Winter Nationals

Dec. 17-19 – UNLV Invitational

Jan. 7 – at UC San Diego

Jan. 13-15 – Bruin Diving Invitational

Jan. 14 – vs. Denver

Jan. 27 – at Stanford*

Jan. 28 – at California*

Feb. 10 – at USC*

Feb. 22-25 – Pac-12 Championships

Mar. 6-8 – Zone E Diving Championships

Mar. 15-18 – NCAA Championships

Home events in bold

*Pac-12 competition