Two-Time VISAA Diving Champion Michayla Eisenberg Sends Verbal to Virginia Tech 2024-25

Two-time VISAA diving champion Michayla Eisenberg announced her verbal diving commitment to Virginia Tech for fall of 2024. Eisenberg, an Oakton, VA native, is a senior at Flint High School and trains at Dominion Dive Club.

Eisenberg was also named on USA TODAY’s 2023-24 High School Sports Awards Girls Diver of the Year top-50 watch list.

I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech! A huge thank you to all my coaches, family, friends, and teammates that have supported me along the way! I can’t wait to be apart of this amazing team! GO HOKIES!!!🦃🦃 #hokienation

Eisenberg specializes in the 1-meter diving event, where she holds most of her elite accolades. In age group, Eisenberg placed 10th in the 11&Under category on 1-meter at 2017 USA Diving Nationals. As a 14-15 diver, Eisenberg placed 2nd in 3-meter and 8th in 1-meter preliminaries at 2021 USA Diving Junior Nationals. Over at the 2022 AAU Diving Nationals, Eisenberg finished 2nd overall on 1-meter and 4th overall on 3-meter. Fast forward to the 2023 USA Diving Junior Nationals, Eisenberg finished 30th overall for 16-18 girls on 1-meter.

As a HS freshman and sophomore, Eisenberg had a back-and-forth VISAA crown battle with Saint Stephen’s and Saint Agnes’ Kylie Payne, class of 2023. Both divers duked out one title a piece during their 2021 and 2022 meetings. In 2021, freshman Eisenberg startled sophomore Payne by a 16.45-point title-winning margin. Yet in 2022, junior Payne avenged Eisenberg for the title by a ruthless three points.

VISAA is the high school league for private and independent high schools in Virginia.

Into the 2023 VISAA State Championships, Eisenberg led the 1-meter throughout prelims and semifinals to nab the state title by a dominant 110-point margin. While Payne didn’t compete at the 2023 VISAA meet, she is now a freshman at Alabama, already with a 1-meter NCAA zone cut qualification.

Recently this month at the 2024 Independent High School (ISL) Championships, Eisenberg was the 1-meter event champion, her second ISL title behind her 2022 title and 2023 runner-up finish.

At the 2023 ACC Championships, 5th year Izzi Mroz finished 7th in 1-meter diving finals, Eisenberg’s strength event. At the 2023 NCAA Zone Championships, Mroz qualified for NCAAs in all three diving events (1-meter, 3-meter, platform) with her respective 4th-, 9th-, and 2nd-place finishes. At the 2023 NCAAs, Mroz placed 42nd on 1-meter, 40th on 3-meter, and 49th on platform.

Overall, the Virginia Tech Hokie women placed 6th at 2023 ACCs and 20th at 2023 NCAAs. With Eisenberg’s addition, the Hokies have an NCAA diving scoring potential with her accomplished 1-meter skills.

Eisenberg is set to accompany current Hokie divers freshman Catherine Rehm, sophomores Grace Austin, Ava Gilroy, and Payton Guziec, along with class of 2025 Miah Fisher and Alexa Williams. Eisenberg also joins swimmers Emily Santos, Aleena Stukus, Amanda Adair, Lexi Sawwa, Courtney Phillips, Christine Datovech, Amanda Barnard, and Esther Park in the women’s Virginia tech swim & dive class of 2028 commits.

