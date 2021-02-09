Two Minutes of Medical School

Courtesy: Shawn Trokhan, M.D.
When injuries occur to famous athletes, parents and swimmers alike will always ask the same question in my office. What’s going on? And while I’m not the treating orthopaedic surgeon in this case, I can try to explain in simple terms the injury the exists here.
A few simple basics. Bones give us the support to stand up. Muscles help us move those bones. Tendons attach muscle to bones. Ligaments attach bones to bones. Those are the very basics you will need here, and they will get us started.
Looking at the elbow, there are three bones we need to learn. The upper part of the arm is the humerus, and the forearm has two bones, the ulna and the radius. The picture below is a view of the elbow from the side, and it shows those three bones. Every bone has even more specific parts that have names. If you flex your elbow and tap on the hard part of the bone you feel there, you are tapping on the Olecranon. This is just the specific name of that specific section of the ulna. And so fracture in this situation is called an Olecranon Fracture.
The reason a patient in this situation may benefit from surgical treatment is for a few reasons. There is slight displacement, which means the broken pieces have moved away from each other. And in this situation the fracture itself extends in to the elbow joint. A joint is where two bones touch and many times move. So any change in the contours of a joint could lead to problems with movement or possibly pain.
Simply put, the job of any orthopaedic surgeon regarding fractures is to put the bones back where they belong and hold them there long enough for the body to heal the fracture. This situation can take 6-8 weeks, but it depends on the individual. Surgery in this situation many times would require a metal plate or rod. Below are pictures of a typical plate or rods used to treat this injury, however the choice of hardware would depend on a conversation between the surgeon and the patient.
ABOUT SHAWN TROKHAN
Shawn Trokhan, M.D. graduated from Princeton University where he swam for 4 years. He studied medicine at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland Ohio, then completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Trokhan is currently in private practice in northern NJ.
With this kind of Type III fracture [I assume] and the need for surgery, I’m going to speculate that Sarah S. may, indeed, not be going to Tokyo at all — or, if she does, it would almost certainly be in a position of sub-prime preparation. Going for gold just got a lot more competitive. I wish her well!
As a swim coach and long time swimmer, Dr Trokahn has worked with many of my athletes who have had orthopedic concerns and largely has been able to guide them through specific PT solving most issues. He has done a shoulder repair on me as well with very good results. He is a former swimmer and has a unique perspective for dealing with swimmers. There is no “cookie cutter” approach. Every swimmer has issues he handles specifically for them. You also know exactly what he will do as he takes you through a slide show explaining the shoulder function and specifically what he will do.
My swimmers are fortunate to have someone who really cares about their long term health.