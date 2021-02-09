Two Minutes of Medical School

Courtesy: Shawn Trokhan, M.D.

When injuries occur to famous athletes, parents and swimmers alike will always ask the same question in my office. What’s going on? And while I’m not the treating orthopaedic surgeon in this case, I can try to explain in simple terms the injury the exists here.

A few simple basics. Bones give us the support to stand up. Muscles help us move those bones. Tendons attach muscle to bones. Ligaments attach bones to bones. Those are the very basics you will need here, and they will get us started.

Looking at the elbow, there are three bones we need to learn. The upper part of the arm is the humerus, and the forearm has two bones, the ulna and the radius. The picture below is a view of the elbow from the side, and it shows those three bones. Every bone has even more specific parts that have names. If you flex your elbow and tap on the hard part of the bone you feel there, you are tapping on the Olecranon. This is just the specific name of that specific section of the ulna. And so fracture in this situation is called an Olecranon Fracture.

The reason a patient in this situation may benefit from surgical treatment is for a few reasons. There is slight displacement, which means the broken pieces have moved away from each other. And in this situation the fracture itself extends in to the elbow joint. A joint is where two bones touch and many times move. So any change in the contours of a joint could lead to problems with movement or possibly pain.

Simply put, the job of any orthopaedic surgeon regarding fractures is to put the bones back where they belong and hold them there long enough for the body to heal the fracture. This situation can take 6-8 weeks, but it depends on the individual. Surgery in this situation many times would require a metal plate or rod. Below are pictures of a typical plate or rods used to treat this injury, however the choice of hardware would depend on a conversation between the surgeon and the patient.

ABOUT SHAWN TROKHAN

Shawn Trokhan, M.D. graduated from Princeton University where he swam for 4 years. He studied medicine at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland Ohio, then completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Trokhan is currently in private practice in northern NJ.