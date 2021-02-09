Dave Durden Explains How Cal Men Focus on Qualifying for NCAA’s

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with head coach for the Cal men and for the 2021 Men’s US Olympic team, Dave Durden. We’ve seen some exceptional swimming from the bears in the last few months, and Durden breaks down the purpose behind each race since November. Durden also speaks on the uncertainty moving forward in the season and how that he helped to mold their mindsets into focusing more on the here-and-now.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

