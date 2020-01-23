Two Chicago-Area HS Swimmers Robbed, One Shot While Returning From Meet

Two swimmers from Chicago‘s Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School were robbed at gunpoint this week as they were returning from a swim meet. One was shot in the chest.

The local CBS affiliate says the two boys were returning from a swim meet on Tuesday night and walking to a parked car. At about 6:30 PM, on a sidewalk outside the school, a black car pulled up to the two boys. Police say two men got out of the car and demanded the boys’ property. The Chicago Sun Times says one of the men pulled out a handgun. One of the two boys tried to run away and was shot in the chest.

The robbers then fled the scene. The boy, 17 years old, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is in fair condition. The other boy, 15, was not injured in the incident. Police have not made any arrests yet, per CBS and The Chicago Sun Times.

CBS reports that the school has heavily beefed up security, but that others have pointed to a lack of parking spots as a safety concern. Alderman Raymond Lopez said that the school has 80 parking spots for a school enrollment of 1300. Parking spots are first-come, first-serve.