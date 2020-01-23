Strouse, Brophy Shine At Arizona Senior Dual Meet Champs

ARIZONA SENIOR DUAL MEET CHAMPS

The Scottsdale Aquatic Club came away victorious at the 2020 edition of the Arizona Senior Dual Meet Champs, a uniquely formatted meet where the athletes compete in a set of dual meets before advancing to the championship round.

In the championship round, Scottsdale compiled the most points on the women’s side by a wide margin with 119, while the Phoenix Swim Club had 87 points on the men’s side to lead Mesa (63).

Overall, Scottsdale finished with 459.5 combined points to place first, followed by Phoenix (334.5) and then Mesa (253.0).

Spearheading Scottsdale’s effort was Ashley Strouse and Morgan Brophy, who won two individual events apiece along with contributing to one of SAC’s two winning relays.

Strouse, 17, swept the women’s 50 (23.59) and 100 free (50.14), coming just over two-tenths off her best time in the 50 (23.32). The Northwestern commit also anchored Scottsdale’s 200 free relay home in 23.75 to bring them the win in 1:36.48, joined by Greer Pattison, Ashley Catchpole and Grace Dunn.

Dunn, 16, had an individual win of her own in the 200 free in a time of 1:52.19, and Pattison won the 200 back by over five seconds in 2:00.23 (she also placed second in the 100 breast).

Brophy, a Texas Longhorn commit, won the women’s 100 (55.42) and 200 fly (2:04.10) individually and added a relay win on the 200 medley with teammates Sophie Velitchkov, Sadie Edwards and Skylar Debnam.

17-year-olds Edwards and Velitchkov added wins in the 200 IM (2:04.98) and 100 back (56.20), respectively.

On the men’s side, the top performers for Phoenix were Dylan Krueger and Mateja Milovanovic.

Krueger, 17, won the men’s 100 back in 52.58, was second in the 50 free (21.61), and led off the team’s winning 200 medley relay. Joining him on the relay was Tate Bahti, Gabe Gonda and Jake Marbach.

Milovanovic finished first in the men’s 200 free (1:43.00) and second in the 100 free (47.04).

Winning both the 50 and 100 free was Rio Salado Swim Club’s Christian Osterndorf, who blasted to times of 21.33 and 46.63 respectively. Osterndorf also anchored RIO’s winning 200 free relay home in 20.75.

Also winning multiple events on the men’s side was Mesa’s Luke Walker, who won the 200 fly (1:51.19) and 200 IM (1:53.49).

OTHER WINNERS

Sydney Blackhurst (SAC), women’s 100 breast — 1:04.65

Mia Rankin (PSCA), women’s 200 breast — 2:18.69

William Bansberg (SAC), men’s 200 back — 1:51.68

Aaron Rosen (SAC), men’s 100 breast — 58.13

Ryan Trichler (SAC), men’s 200 breast — 2:08.15

Essias Smith (MAC), men’s 100 fly — 51.04

TEAM SCORES (COMBINED)