Turkey Topped 2019 Multinations Youth Swimming Meet Medal Table

2019 Multinations Youth Swimming Meet

April 13th – April 14th

AUSTER Sport and Wellness Pool, Graz, Austria

Results

At the 2019 Multinations Youth Swimming Meet, which took place last month in Graz, Austria, the nation of Turkey raced its way to a total of 36 medals, beating out runner-up natoins of Poland and Ukraine handily.

Several swimmers earned multiple gold medals to help bring Turkey’s count of that color to 23, well ahead of the nearest competiing nation of Pland, who collected 7 over the course of the 2-day affair at the Auster Sport & Wellness Pool.

Meet Highlights

16-year-old Sarp Can Tezel took the men’s 200m fly in a time of 2:03.89, becoming the 2nd fastest man from his nation this year. Tezel did damage in the men’s 100m fly as well. Even though his time of 55.34 in the shorter event fell short of gold, with that top prize going to winner Yosif Miladinov of Bulgaria in 52.32, Tezel’s time checks in as a new Turkish National Age Record for 15-16 year-old men.

For Miladinov, his time registered a new Bulgarian National Record, which you can read more about here.

Additional Turkish wins came in the form of Deniz Ertan who topped the women’s 400m IM field in 4:54.90, while also winning the women’s 200m breast in 2:32.79. She fell short of another gold in the 100m breaststroke, clocking 1:11.49 to hit the wall less than .2 behind winner Chara Angelaki‘s (SUI) time of 1:11.34.

Merve Tuncel doubled up on the women’s 100m and 200m fly wins for Turkey, establishing herself as the gold medalist in respective marks of 1:02.08 and 2:15.01. Yigit Aslan clinched a double of his won, winning the 1500m free in 15:45.90 and the 400m free in 3:58.18.