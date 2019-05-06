Mic’d Up With Kyle Chalmers’ Coach Peter Bishop

Mic’d Up with Peter Bishop from Swimming Australia on Vimeo.

Want to feel like you’re swimming alongside some of Australia’s best sprinters, a la Kyle Chalmers and Jack Cartwright? Take a listen to how Coach Peter Bishop guided the swimmers at the recent Men’s 100m and 200m freestyle and relay camp in Adelaide.

The camp was one of seven of its kind that took place from February 10th to March 23rd across Australia, with some of Australia’s top coaches at the helm of each one. For instance, NSWIS’ Simon Cusack led the women’s 100m freestyle and relay camp in Canberra, while St. Peters Western’s Dean Boxall owned the women’s 200m free and relay camp in Noosa.

Get a glimpse into the dynamic between Bishop and his Olympic champion athlete Chalmers as they continue grinding into the home stretch before this summer’s World Championships.