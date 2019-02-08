Swimming Australia Enters National Event Camp Season

It’s camp time in Australia, meaning the nation’s elite athletes are grouping for a series of technical stroke-based National Event Camps (NECs) as part of their journey towards World Championships qualification.
7 camps will be taking place across the nation from February 10th through March 23rd, including breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, men’s 100m free and relay and women’s 100m free and relay specific camps. Locations include Adelaide, Canberra and Noosa, with some of Australia’s top coaches at the helm of each one. For instance, NSWIS’ Simon Cusack will be leading the women’s 100m freestyle and relay camp in Canberra, while St. Peters Western’s Dean Boxall will own the women’s 200m free and relay camp in Noosa.
National Team Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren said the camps would provide opportunities for collaboration, innovation and to sharpen technical focus. “This is a great chance for some of our top athletes, as well as those coming through the pathway program, to come together and train with athletes and coaches from outside of their own home squads,” Verhaeren said.
“These camps will foster healthy competition and allow athletes to have increased access to event-specific coaching from inside our senior level programs.
“Athletes who are in the early stages of their careers will be exposed to senior international training preparation which will be extremely beneficial, and they’ll be able to create connections with other athletes.”
The head coaches will be supported by assistant coaches as well as an ASCTA scholarship coach, who will attend the camps as a professional development opportunity.
Quotes courtesy of Swimming Australia.
See below for camp breakdown and athlete participation:
BACKSTROKE
|Tristian Hollard
|Male
|Southport Olympic
|QLD
|Zac Incerti
|Male
|UWA West Coast
|WA
|Mitch Larkin
|Male
|St Peter’s Western
|QLD
|Jorden Merrilees
|Male
|Melbourne Vicentre
|VIC
|Peter Mills
|Male
|Brisbane Grammar
|QLD
|Brad Woodward
|Male
|NSWIS
|NSW
|Minna Atherton
|Female
|Brisbane Grammar
|QLD
|Holly Barratt
|Female
|Rockingham
|WA
|Kaylee McKeown
|Female
|USC Spartans
|QLD
|Emily Seebohm
|Female
|Brisbane Grammar
|QLD
|Sian Whittaker
|Female
|Melbourne Vicentre
|VIC
|Madi Wilson
|Female
|Marion
|SA
BREASTSTROKE
|Daniel Cave
|Male
|Melbourne Vicentre
|VIC
|Liam Hunter
|Male
|Chandler
|QLD
|Alex Milligan
|Male
|UWA West Coast
|WA
|Jake Packard
|Male
|USC Spartans
|QLD
|Zac Stubblety-Cook
|Male
|West Brisbane
|QLD
|Matt Wilson
|Male
|NSWIS
|NSW
|Zoe Deacon
|Female
|Nunawading
|VIC
|Jess Hansen
|Female
|Nunawading
|VIC
|Abbey Harkin
|Female
|St Peters Western
|QLD
|Chelsea Hodges
|Female
|Southport Olympic
|QLD
|Leiston Pickett
|Female
|Southport Olympic
|QLD
|Jenna Strauch
|Female
|Bond
|QLD
BUTTERFLY
|Nic Brown
|Male
|UWA West Coast
|WA
|Bowen Gough
|Male
|Nunawading
|VIC
|Grant Irvine
|Male
|WAIS
|WA
|David Morgan
|Male
|TSS
|QLD
|Matt Temple
|Male
|Nunawading
|VIC
|Brittany Castelluzzo
|Female
|Tea Tree Gully
|SA
|Maddie Groves
|Female
|Griffith University
|QLD
|Emma McKeon
|Female
|Griffith University
|QLD
|Michaela Ryan
|Female
|St Peters Western
|QLD
|Laura Taylor
|Female
|TSS
|QLD
|Brianna Throssell
|Female
|UWA West Coast
|WA
MEN’S 100m FREESTYLE & RELAY
|Ashton Brinkworth
|Male
|UWA West Coast
|WA
|Jack Cartwright
|Male
|St Peters Western
|QLD
|Kyle Chalmers
|Male
|Marion
|SA
|Zac Incerti
|Male
|UWA West Coast
|WA
|Cam McEvoy
|Male
|TSS
|QLD
|James Roberts
|Male
|Somerset
|QLD
|Will Stockwell
|Male
|Rackley
|QLD
|Louis Townsend
|Male
|Rackley
|QLD
MEN’S 200m FREESTYLE & RELAY
|Zac Attard
|Male
|Carlile
|NSW
|Max Carleton
|Male
|St Peters Western
|QLD
|Tom Fraser-Holmes
|Male
|Griffith University
|QLD
|Silas Harris
|Male
|Northcote
|VIC
|Mack Horton
|Male
|Melbourne Vicentre
|VIC
|Clyde Lewis
|Male
|St Peters Western
|QLD
|Brendan Smith
|Male
|Nadawading
|VIC
|Elijah Winnington
|Male
|Bond
|QLD
WOMEN’S 100m FREESTYLE & RELAY
|Cate Campbell
|Female
|Knox Pymble
|NSW
|Bronte Campbell
|Female
|Knox Pymble
|NSW
|Brittany Elmslie
|Female
|Marion
|SA
|Shayna Jack
|Female
|St Peters Western
|QLD
|Eliza King
|Female
|Rackley
|QLD
|Emma McKeon
|Female
|Griffith University
|QLD
|Natasha Ramsden
|Female
|Abbotsleigh
|NSW
|Abbey Webb
|Female
|Ginninderra
|ACT
WOMEN’S 200m FREESTYLE & RELAY
|Leah Neale
|Female
|USC Spartans
|QLD
|Koti Ngawati
|Female
|Melbourne Vicentre
|VIC
|Lani Pallister
|Female
|Alexandra Headlands
|QLD
|Gemma Cooney
|Female
|Brisbane Grammar
|QLD
|Elyse Woods
|Female
|Melbourne Vicentre
|VIC
|Shayna Jack
|Female
|St Peters Western
|QLD
|Mikki Sheridan
|Female
|USC Spartans
|QLD
|Ariarne Titmus
|Female
|St Peters Western
|QLD
