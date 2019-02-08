Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Australia Enters National Event Camp Season

It’s camp time in Australia, meaning the nation’s elite athletes are grouping for a series of technical stroke-based National Event Camps (NECs) as part of their journey towards World Championships qualification.

7 camps will be taking place across the nation from February 10th through March 23rd, including breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, men’s 100m free and relay and women’s 100m free and relay specific camps. Locations include Adelaide, Canberra and Noosa, with some of Australia’s top coaches at the helm of each one. For instance, NSWIS’ Simon Cusack will be leading the women’s 100m freestyle and relay camp in Canberra, while St. Peters Western’s Dean Boxall will own the women’s 200m free and relay camp in Noosa.

National Team Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren said the camps would provide opportunities for collaboration, innovation and to sharpen technical focus. “This is a great chance for some of our top athletes, as well as those coming through the pathway program, to come together and train with athletes and coaches from outside of their own home squads,” Verhaeren said.

“These camps will foster healthy competition and allow athletes to have increased access to event-specific coaching from inside our senior level programs.

“Athletes who are in the early stages of their careers will be exposed to senior international training preparation which will be extremely beneficial, and they’ll be able to create connections with other athletes.”

The head coaches will be supported by assistant coaches as well as an ASCTA scholarship coach, who will attend the camps as a professional development opportunity.

Quotes courtesy of Swimming Australia.

See below for camp breakdown and athlete participation:

BACKSTROKE

Tristian Hollard Male Southport Olympic QLD
Zac Incerti Male UWA West Coast WA
Mitch Larkin Male St Peter’s Western QLD
Jorden Merrilees Male Melbourne Vicentre VIC
Peter Mills Male Brisbane Grammar QLD
Brad Woodward Male NSWIS NSW
Minna Atherton Female Brisbane Grammar QLD
Holly Barratt Female Rockingham WA
Kaylee McKeown Female USC Spartans QLD
Emily Seebohm Female Brisbane Grammar QLD
Sian Whittaker Female Melbourne Vicentre VIC
Madi Wilson Female Marion SA

BREASTSTROKE

Daniel Cave Male Melbourne Vicentre VIC
Liam Hunter Male Chandler QLD
Alex Milligan Male UWA West Coast WA
Jake Packard Male USC Spartans QLD
Zac Stubblety-Cook Male West Brisbane QLD
Matt Wilson Male NSWIS NSW
Zoe Deacon Female Nunawading VIC
Jess Hansen Female Nunawading VIC
Abbey Harkin Female St Peters Western QLD
Chelsea Hodges Female Southport Olympic QLD
Leiston Pickett Female Southport Olympic QLD
Jenna Strauch Female Bond QLD

BUTTERFLY

Nic Brown Male UWA West Coast WA
Bowen Gough Male Nunawading VIC
Grant Irvine Male WAIS WA
David Morgan Male TSS QLD
Matt Temple Male Nunawading VIC
Brittany Castelluzzo Female Tea Tree Gully SA
Maddie Groves Female Griffith University QLD
Emma McKeon Female Griffith University QLD
Michaela Ryan Female St Peters Western QLD
Laura Taylor Female TSS QLD
Brianna Throssell Female UWA West Coast WA

MEN’S 100m FREESTYLE & RELAY

Ashton Brinkworth Male UWA West Coast WA
Jack Cartwright Male St Peters Western QLD
Kyle Chalmers Male Marion SA
Zac Incerti Male UWA West Coast WA
Cam McEvoy Male TSS QLD
James Roberts Male Somerset QLD
Will Stockwell Male Rackley QLD
Louis Townsend Male Rackley QLD

MEN’S 200m FREESTYLE & RELAY

Zac Attard Male Carlile NSW
Max Carleton Male St Peters Western QLD
Tom Fraser-Holmes Male Griffith University QLD
Silas Harris Male Northcote VIC
Mack Horton Male Melbourne Vicentre VIC
Clyde Lewis Male St Peters Western QLD
Brendan Smith Male Nadawading VIC
Elijah Winnington Male Bond QLD

WOMEN’S 100m FREESTYLE & RELAY

Cate Campbell Female Knox Pymble NSW
Bronte Campbell Female Knox Pymble NSW
Brittany Elmslie Female Marion SA
Shayna Jack Female St Peters Western QLD
Eliza King Female Rackley QLD
Emma McKeon Female Griffith University QLD
Natasha Ramsden Female Abbotsleigh NSW
Abbey Webb Female Ginninderra ACT

WOMEN’S 200m FREESTYLE & RELAY

Leah Neale Female USC Spartans QLD
Koti Ngawati Female Melbourne Vicentre VIC
Lani Pallister Female Alexandra Headlands QLD
Gemma Cooney Female Brisbane Grammar QLD
Elyse Woods Female Melbourne Vicentre VIC
Shayna Jack Female St Peters Western QLD
Mikki Sheridan Female USC Spartans QLD
Ariarne Titmus Female St Peters Western QLD

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!