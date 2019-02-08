Swimming Australia Enters National Event Camp Season

It’s camp time in Australia, meaning the nation’s elite athletes are grouping for a series of technical stroke-based National Event Camps (NECs) as part of their journey towards World Championships qualification.

7 camps will be taking place across the nation from February 10th through March 23rd, including breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, men’s 100m free and relay and women’s 100m free and relay specific camps. Locations include Adelaide, Canberra and Noosa, with some of Australia’s top coaches at the helm of each one. For instance, NSWIS’ Simon Cusack will be leading the women’s 100m freestyle and relay camp in Canberra, while St. Peters Western’s Dean Boxall will own the women’s 200m free and relay camp in Noosa.

National Team Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren said the camps would provide opportunities for collaboration, innovation and to sharpen technical focus. “This is a great chance for some of our top athletes, as well as those coming through the pathway program, to come together and train with athletes and coaches from outside of their own home squads,” Verhaeren said.

“These camps will foster healthy competition and allow athletes to have increased access to event-specific coaching from inside our senior level programs.

“Athletes who are in the early stages of their careers will be exposed to senior international training preparation which will be extremely beneficial, and they’ll be able to create connections with other athletes.”

The head coaches will be supported by assistant coaches as well as an ASCTA scholarship coach, who will attend the camps as a professional development opportunity.

Quotes courtesy of Swimming Australia.

See below for camp breakdown and athlete participation:

BACKSTROKE

Tristian Hollard Male Southport Olympic QLD Zac Incerti Male UWA West Coast WA Mitch Larkin Male St Peter’s Western QLD Jorden Merrilees Male Melbourne Vicentre VIC Peter Mills Male Brisbane Grammar QLD Brad Woodward Male NSWIS NSW Minna Atherton Female Brisbane Grammar QLD Holly Barratt Female Rockingham WA Kaylee McKeown Female USC Spartans QLD Emily Seebohm Female Brisbane Grammar QLD Sian Whittaker Female Melbourne Vicentre VIC Madi Wilson Female Marion SA

BREASTSTROKE

Daniel Cave Male Melbourne Vicentre VIC Liam Hunter Male Chandler QLD Alex Milligan Male UWA West Coast WA Jake Packard Male USC Spartans QLD Zac Stubblety-Cook Male West Brisbane QLD Matt Wilson Male NSWIS NSW Zoe Deacon Female Nunawading VIC Jess Hansen Female Nunawading VIC Abbey Harkin Female St Peters Western QLD Chelsea Hodges Female Southport Olympic QLD Leiston Pickett Female Southport Olympic QLD Jenna Strauch Female Bond QLD

BUTTERFLY

Nic Brown Male UWA West Coast WA Bowen Gough Male Nunawading VIC Grant Irvine Male WAIS WA David Morgan Male TSS QLD Matt Temple Male Nunawading VIC Brittany Castelluzzo Female Tea Tree Gully SA Maddie Groves Female Griffith University QLD Emma McKeon Female Griffith University QLD Michaela Ryan Female St Peters Western QLD Laura Taylor Female TSS QLD Brianna Throssell Female UWA West Coast WA

MEN’S 100m FREESTYLE & RELAY

Ashton Brinkworth Male UWA West Coast WA Jack Cartwright Male St Peters Western QLD Kyle Chalmers Male Marion SA Zac Incerti Male UWA West Coast WA Cam McEvoy Male TSS QLD James Roberts Male Somerset QLD Will Stockwell Male Rackley QLD Louis Townsend Male Rackley QLD

MEN’S 200m FREESTYLE & RELAY

Zac Attard Male Carlile NSW Max Carleton Male St Peters Western QLD Tom Fraser-Holmes Male Griffith University QLD Silas Harris Male Northcote VIC Mack Horton Male Melbourne Vicentre VIC Clyde Lewis Male St Peters Western QLD Brendan Smith Male Nadawading VIC Elijah Winnington Male Bond QLD

WOMEN’S 100m FREESTYLE & RELAY

Cate Campbell Female Knox Pymble NSW Bronte Campbell Female Knox Pymble NSW Brittany Elmslie Female Marion SA Shayna Jack Female St Peters Western QLD Eliza King Female Rackley QLD Emma McKeon Female Griffith University QLD Natasha Ramsden Female Abbotsleigh NSW Abbey Webb Female Ginninderra ACT

WOMEN’S 200m FREESTYLE & RELAY