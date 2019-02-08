Swim England Talent Squad Headed To Nice

2019 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 8-Sunday, February 10, 2019

Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 4pm on Friday and Saturday (10am EST/7am PST), 3pm on Sunday (9am EST/6am PST)

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice

50m

The “Meeting International de Nice FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat ” will take place this weekend from Friday, February 8th through Sunday, February 10th, at the Jean Bouin indoor pool in Nice. In addition to the elite international athletes highlighted in our SwimSwam Meet Preview, there is a squad of 20-strong Swim England young aspiring stars headed to Nice to soak up some choice racing experience.

The young English swimmers are part of the nation’s Talent Program, with aims at supporting athletes to take greater ownership over their planning for race day and execution of their race plans, developing coachable swimmers, as well as encouraging fast swims in the morning to progress to finals.

Lindsay Dunn, Swim England National Talent Officer (Swimming) and Pathway Lead, says of the young squad’s FFN Golden Tour participation, “Hopefully some of these swimmers will put themselves in the frame for the GB team over the next 18 months.

“An extensive team of coaching and sport science staff will work closely with all of the swimmers to help them develop and refine their race plans – and we’re hoping for many second swims to make this possible.

“This will, hopefully, help them to consistently perform at key meets in the future when it matters. We’re looking forward to the meet and hope everyone finds it a valuable experience.”

The Swim England swimmers racing in Nice include the following: