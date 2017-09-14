Tulane Women Announce 2017-18 Slate, Including Three Home Meets

Press Release courtesy of Tulane Athletics.

The Tulane women’s swimming & diving team released its complete 2017-18 schedule in an announcement by head coach Katie Robinson .

The Green Wave will compete in seven regular-season meets, including three at home, before the American Athletic Conference Championships commence Feb. 14-17 in Dallas.

“I think this year’s schedule will set us up for success in a lot of ways,” head coach Katie Robinson said. “We’re accustomed to being challenged ahead of our conference championship. With the addition of our freshmen and our returners having another year of training under their belts, we should have a great season leading up to a strong showing at the conference meet.”

Tulane will open the season Sept. 29 in Baton Rouge, La., in a tri-meet against host LSU and Loyola-New Orleans. On Oct. 6, the Green Wave will host SMU in a dual meet in the Reily Natatorium at 3 p.m. The team will observe mental health awareness as a theme for the event.

Following a two-week hiatus between competitions, a dual meet in Pensacola, Fla., against West Florida is on tap for Oct. 21.

Tulane returns home for a two-day, dual tri-meet Oct. 27-28 against Rice, FIU and Denver. The Green Wave will go head-to-head with all three schools beginning at 4 p.m., on the 27th, followed by matchups at 10 a.m., and 3 p.m., on the 28th.

The annual Phill Hansel Invitational in Houston will take place Nov. 16-18 to close out the 2017 portion of the schedule.

Tulane begins 2018 with its final home dual meet and celebrate Senior Day against Loyola-New Orleans on Jan. 19, with events starting at 5 p.m.

“It’s going to be great to have more home meets this season,” Robinson said. “We’re expecting big crowds for a lot of them and looking forward to all of the fun events and promotions surrounding our home competitions.”

The Green Wave will travel to Houston Jan. 26-27 for a quad meet with Houston, Rice and LSU in the team’s final regular-season tilt.

After the conference championships, NCAA Qualifying for diving zones will take place March 5-7, ahead of the NCAA Championships March 15-17.

Be sure to follow the program on Facebook and Twitter (@GreenWaveSwim), and on Instagram (@TulaneSwimDive).