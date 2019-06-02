Trained By Lopez & Subirats, Taiwan’s Wu Chun-Feng Nails 50 Free Record

2019 JAPAN OPEN

While competing on the final night of the 2019 Japan Open, Wu Chun Feng fired off a new 50m freestyle national record for Taiwan.

Wu’s first record came in his clocking a mark of 22.37 in the prelims of the event in Tokyo, a time that rendered him the 3rd seed. He then held on to that position into the final, ultimately hitting the wall in 22.21 to land on the podium with the bronze.

The winner tonight was Shinri Shioura in 21.91, while Syunichi Nakao clinched silver in 22.14.

As for Wu, tonight’s result represents the 28-year-old’s first international medal, per a post by his coach Sergio Lopez. Wu is a member of the Virginia Tech-based Pinnacle Racing squad, the pro group led by Lopez.

After his prelim swim, Lopez stated via social media, “I am so happy today Wu Chun-Feng to break the Taiwan National Record in the 50 Free in the prelims at the Japan Open.

“He swam a speedy 22.37!!! He also will be swimming the 50 Free and 50 Breast at the 2019 FINA World Championships in July in Gwangju South Korea.

“Wu is one of the nicest and hardest working swimmers I have had the privilege to coach and I am super happy for him. Also thanks to Albert Subirats for working with him day in and day out with our #PinnacleRacingVT club. Congrats Wu!!! We are very happy for you and we are proud of you.”