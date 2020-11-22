Tom Shields Becomes First American Man Under 1:49 In The 200 Fly

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL – DAY 2

LA Current swimmer Tom Shields swam to a second consecutive personal best time during the ISL Grand Final, setting a new American Record in the men’s 200 butterfly in 1:48.66.

Shields’ swim takes down his previous mark of 1:49.02, set last week during the semi-finals, and moves him past Laszlo Cseh (1:49.00) to become the third-fastest man of all-time.

When he broke the national record in the semis, Shields lowered his five-year-old mark of 1:49.05 set at the 2015 Duel in the Pool.

Split Comparison

Near identical over the middle 100, Shields was better opening and closing today compared to his swim in the semis.

Shields, Semis Shields, Final 24.65 24.42 27.59 (52.24) 27.59 (52.01) 28.02 (1:20.26) 28.07 (1:20.08) 28.76 (1:49.02) 28.58 (1:48.66)

The 29-year-old was out-touched at the finish by Energy Standard’s Chad Le Clos, who won the race in 1:48.57 for the fourth-fastest swim ever. That gives Shields the sixth-best of all-time, while Le Clos incredibly owns seven out of the top-10.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 200 Butterfly (SCM)

On the opening day of the meet, Shields recorded a PB of 48.47 in the 100 fly, under his old American Record, but Caeleb Dressel took that accolade by setting the world record in 47.78. Shields also recorded the fastest 100 fly relay split in history in 48.04.