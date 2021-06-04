Tokyo 2020 Round-Up: US Track and Field Olympic Trials to Allow Limited Fans

With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes around the world continue to prepare and qualify for the rescheduled Olympic Games which are due to begin in Tokyo on July 23rd, and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to begin August 24th.

Hayward Field, Host of the US Track & Field Olympic Trials, Will Allow Limited Numbers of Spectators

The University of Oregon’s Hayward Field will now be allowing a limited number of fans to attend the Olympic Trials following a change in Oregon’s health regulations.

Per TrackTown USA, which serves as the local organizing committee for the event:

“Oregon health regulations regarding stadium capacity have shifted significantly in the last two weeks. We are absolutely thrilled as these changes allow for previously impossible spectator numbers. Alongside our partners, we have developed a plan to maximize attendance while keeping participants and our community safe. We appreciate the hard work of public health officials and government leaders who have made today’s announcement possible.”

While the event will be allowing fans to attend, there will still be restrictions on who may attend. Seating will be almost exclusively limited to those who provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19. While those who haven’t been vaccinated will have an opportunity to attend, their seating will be limited and separate from those who have been vaccinated.

Despite making the announcement that spectators would be allowed, a full plan has yet to be released to detail how the plan will work. The organization did announce that families of athletes and those who purchased tickets prior to the postponement of the event will be prioritized in ticket sales.

Oregon has held on to strict COVID-19 regulations longer than most U.S. states.

Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings Misses Qualifying for 6th Olympic Games

A three-time Olympic gold medalist in beach volleyball, Kerri Walsh Jennings missed qualifying to compete in Tokyo this summer, along with her partner Brooke Sweat, after falling to the Dutch team of Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam at the Ostrava Beach Open.

Walsh Jennings is most known for her success in the event alongside Misty May-Treanor, with whom she won her three Olympic golds. The pair combined to win the event in 2004, 2008, and 2012. Following May-Treanor’s retirement in 2012, Walsh Jennings joined with April Ross to take the bronze medal at the 2016 Games in Rio.

At the age of 42, it is likely that Walsh Jennings may not continue to compete until the 2024 Games.

Shamier Little Posts World Leading time in 400 Meter Hurdles

The 2015 World Championships silver medalist in the event, Shamier Little of the United States posted the fastest time in the world this year in the 400 meter hurdle. Racing at the University of North Florida in the Duval County Challenge, Little finished in a time of 53.12.

Joining Little in the race was the defending Olympic champion in the event, Dalilah Muhammad, who also represents the United States. Muhammad’s final time of 55.01 moved her up to being the 7th fastest performer in the event this year. This was the first time that she had competed in the event this year.

United States Baseball Team Two Wins Away From Olympic Qualification

Winning it’s first two games in the qualification tournament, the United States team is just two games away from qualifying to compete next month in Tokyo.

After qualifying for the tournament in November of 2019, the US topped Puerto Rico to continue it’s hold as the top team in the qualifying tournament. The team’s second win comes from a win over the Dominican Republic from the super round of the Americas tournament.

In order to ensure qualifying, the team must now defeat a Canadian team that is currently 0-1 and a Venezuelan team that is 1-0. They will take on Canada on Friday before challenging Venezuela on Saturday. Both games will take place in Florida.

Should the US fail to win the tournament, they will have one final opportunity to qualify later this month. The second and third-place teams will travel to Mexico where they will face Australia, the Netherlands, and Taiwan for the final Olympic bid. Japan, Israel, Mexico, and South Korea have already qualified to compete in the Games.