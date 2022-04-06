Todd DeSorbo Named USOPC College Coach of the Year

Courtesy: UVA Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia swimming & diving head coach Todd DeSorbo was named College Coach of the Year by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the organization announced on Wednesday (April 6).

While serving as the assistant coach for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, DeSorbo saw four of his collegiate swimmers compete at Tokyo 2020 and claim four Olympic medals. As the head coach at Virginia, he led the women’s team to the NCAA D1 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship title. Known for his spirit and energy on the pool deck, DeSorbo maintained positive team culture and connectivity when his athletes were not able to train together on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSorbo was one of eight supporting coaches of the year award recipients for 2021. The summer award recipients also include Karch Kiraly as Olympic Coach of the Year and Nathan Manley as Paralympic Coach of the Year. Two coaches from USA Swimming took home honors, including Ron Aitken as Developmental Coach of the Year and DeSorbo as College Coach of the Year. Earning Coach Educator of the Year was Phil Edwards, while Kara Kessans was named Service Provider of the Year, and Mary Murphy tabbed Volunteer Coach of the Year. To round out the awards, Dr. Randy Wilber earned the Doc Counsilman Science Award.

National Governing Bodies nominated their 2021 coaches as part of the USOPC Coach of the Year Recognition Program, and the winners were then determined by a USOPC selection panel. The USOPC Coach of the Year Recognition Program aims to recognize and award the work of quality coaches and providers that are creating significant impact in their sport and NGB throughout the year.