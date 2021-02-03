Todd DeSorbo Breaks Down Epic Dual Meet Finishes for UVA Men’s & Women’s Teams

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with University of Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo, whose Cavaliers are coming off of some exciting dual meets in the last couple of weeks. For the men’s team, it was a tight battle with UNC that came down to the last relay, a trend that DeSorbo says has been unusually common for the men since he’s arrived in Charlottesville. For the women’s team, it was the next day versus NC State that came down to the final relay after UVA’s 1-2 finishers in the 1,000 were both DQ’ed for being in the wrong lanes.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

