Timmy Pearce Named New Diving Coach At UNCW

Courtesy: UNCW Athletics

WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW head swimming and diving coach Bobby Guntoro has announced the addition of Timmy Pearce as diving coach for the upcoming season.

“I am very excited to welcome Coach Pearce into the Seahawk family,” said Guntoro. “Coach Pearce’s knowledge in the sport will enhance the development of our diving group as we strive to qualify a diver for the NCAA Championships meet. His energy and passion on the pool deck are second to none and I am excited to start working together.”

Pearce, who was a standout diver at George Mason in the early 2000s, comes to the program following a stint as Dive Coach for the Mason Dive Academy since 2014. He also served as Dive Coach at the Catholic University of America in 2018-19.

“Being a coach is my love and passion,” said Pearce. “I am excited to start a new chapter of my life here at UNCW. Does it still count as work if you love what you do?”

While an accomplished coach at the club and collegiate level, Pearce also coached at the high school level at West Springfield High School in Fairfax, Va. He coached a pair of high school all-Americas as well as state champions and qualifiers.