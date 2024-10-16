Tim Wu, #6 in Class of 2026, Becomes Cal’s Fourth Top-20 Verbal Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tim Wu, from Cal’s backyard in San Ramon, California, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley, for 2026-27. He wrote on social media:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of California, Berkeley! I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to my family for their unwavering support throughout this journey. A special shoutout to my incredible teammates, my training partner Luka, and Coach Steve for constantly pushing me to improve. Lastly, a huge thank you to Coach Dave, Coach Noah, and Coach Josh for giving me the opportunity to join such an amazing team. Go Bears!!🐻🟦🟨”

Wu is a junior at Dougherty Valley High School. He swims year-round for Pleasanton Seahawks (with training partner Luka Mijatovic) and is one of the top butterfly/IM/freestyle specialists in the class of 2026. We ranked him #6 on our Way Too Early list of top recruits for fall 2026.

In high school swimming last season, Wu won the 200 IM (1:47.88) and 100 fly (48.64) at the 2024 CIF North Coast Section Championships. Then, at the California State Meet, he placed 3rd in the 100 fly (47.51) and 4th in the 200 IM (1:47.04), scoring all of Dougherty Valley’s 35 points. He clocked PBs in the 50/100/200/1000 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM all during the spring of 2024. Half of those (50/1000 free and 400 IM) came at Far Westerns, where he won the 200 free (1:36.64), 1000 free (9:13.74), 100 fly (49.16), 200 fly (1:48.09), and 400 IM (3:52.92).

Wu had a big long course season, as well, culminating in a bevy of best times at 2024 Summer Championships in Irvine. There, he placed 9th in the 200 free (1:50.30), 16th in the 100 free (51.12), 19th in the 200 IM (2:05.67), and 20th in the 400 free (3:56.89), all with PBs. He also competed in the 100/200 fly.

Wu is a nice pickup for the Golden Bears’ class of 2030, which will also include #1 Baylor Stanton, #10 Albert Smelzer, and #15 Aiden Hammer. While he ranks 2nd in the cohort in the 100 fly and 200 IM, Wu is also 3rd in the 400 IM and 4th 200 free. His freestyle range will give him flexibility and relay potential, in a class that is already shaping up to make those slots hard to come by.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 47.50

200 fly – 1:47.56

200 IM – 1:47.04

400 IM – 3:52.92

100 free – 44.23

200 free – 1:36.44

500 free – 4:24.09

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.