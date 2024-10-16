Legendary Pittsford Coach Marty Keating Honored at Final Home Meet of 52-Year Career

After 52 years as the head coach of the Pittsford schools’ girls varsity swim team, coaching legend Marty Keating is bringing his career to a close after this season.

Spectators filled the stands of Pittsford Mendon’s natatorium in New York in early October to celebrate Keating’s final home meet, which saw Pittsford defeat Fairport 122-63.

Keating was honored with a commemorative plaque before the meet and was given a framed team photo with handwritten notes from his swimmers.

The dual meet also recognized Pittsford’s four graduating seniors: Maura Sheehan, Hazal Sahin, Audrey Troskosky and Carolyn Knickerbocker.

Keating is head of the Pittsford high school district swim team, where he has spent the past 52 seasons guiding the girls’ team to immense success.

The 81-year-old coach has led the program to over 500 straight dual meet victories, starting back in 2008, and the team has undergone only two losses since 2002.

Keating told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that this year is shaping up to be Pittsford’s best team since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pittsford S’women is coming back to the glory days of yesteryear,” Keating said. “I’m leaving whoever takes over for me with a nice little group of young girls.”

Under Keating’s guidance, the program has forged over 100 All-American and state champion swimmers.

In addition to heading up the girls’ program, Keating is also the assistant coach to the boys’ team. During his time as a coach of both programs, he has won a combined total of 34 Section V titles and 10 state championships.

He is aiming to win his 23rd consecutive section title with the Pittsford girls this fall.

Keating is well-beloved in the swimming community by other coaches and swimmers alike.

“He’s an icon,” Webster coach John Doerner said to the Democrat and Chronicle. “I love Marty. I love watching the way his kids respond to what he has them do, and they embrace it. It’s a model for every other coach.”

Keating is known for approaching his role with an ideology of individualized training, and many of his current and former swimmers have commended his style of coaching.

Pittsford junior Sarah Kunze spoke on Keating’s role in shaping her development as an athlete.

“He has truly shaped me into the swimmer I am today,” Kunze said. “He’s trained me to have so much self-discipline and motivation.”

Sophomore Lexi Lombard cited Keating’s influence as extending beyond the pool.

“Coach changed my mindset for life,” Lombard said. “You have to do things for yourself without someone telling you you have to do it.”

Keating grew up swimming at the Harlem YMCA before moving to Rochester, New York. He set multiple pool records at East High prior to graduating in 1961 and went on to compete for Howard University for one year.

Keating got his first coaching gig at the Arnett YMCA in 1968, kicking off what would turn into a 55-year-long coaching career. His first role as a varsity swim coach was with the Aquinas boys team from 1970-1973, before becoming the first girls and boys swim coach of Pittsford Mendon in 1973 when the Pittsford school district split.

The Pittsford district began merging teams in 1991, with Keating remaining the head coach of the girls’ team where he has been ever since.

Keating will officially retire from his role as a high school coach after the boys’ swim season wraps up in March, although he plans to keep coaching the Pack Swim Team of Pittsford, a local club team.

He is reportedly excited to catch up on all the sleep he has missed from waking up early on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for the last 52 years.