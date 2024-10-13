Albert Smelzer, #10 In Class Of 2026, Verbally Commits To Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Albert Smelzer, the No. 10 recruit in SwimSwam’s boys’ high school class of 2026 rankings, has verbally committed to the University of California, Berkley for the fall of 2026. The Greensboro, North Carolina native joins No. 1 recruit Baylor Stanton in the Golden Bears’ class of 2030.

I am blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of California Berkeley! Many people have helped me tremendously in reaching this decision: I want to thank Coach Ron, my family, and my teammates for all the support I have received along the way. Thank you to the Cal coaches for this amazing opportunity. Go Bears!!🐻

Smelzer, a current junior at Page High School who trains with the Greensboro Swimming Association, is is one of the top sprinters in the high school class of 2026, being one of just two swimmers in his class to go under 20 seconds in the 50 free and under 44 seconds in the 100 free (with the other being No. 3 ranked Austin Carpenter). He also nears the 1:38 barrier in the 200 free and has sub-49 times in the 100 back and 100 free, giving him the potential to be useful on multiple relays for the Golden Bears. Smelzer is one of six swimmers in his class with a sub-49 100 back.

Most of Smelzer’s best times in yards were set at the Southeastern Meet of Champions this March, where he took titles in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free.

Smelzer’s Best Times:

50 free: 19.96

100 free: 43.87

200 free: 1:38.15

1oo back: 48.38

100 fly: 48.89

Smelzer also competed at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials this June, where he placed 63rd in the 50 free (23.00). However, he broke 23 seconds for the first time in the long course 50 free this March, going 22.69 to book his ticket to trials.

