Tim Korstanje of the Netherlands to Arrive at Alabama this Fall (2022)

Tim Korstanje of Nijmegen, Netherlands has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Alabama beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Taking a big step. Starting fall 2022 I’m joining the University of Alabama swimming & diving program. Exicted to join this great program and continue to grow both as a swimmer and as a person. ROLL TIDE!!

Greatful and thankful for my family, close friends and the team in Amsterdam ❤️‍🔥”

Korstanje swims for Aqua-Novio’94 out of Nijmegen, a city that borders Germany. In July 2021, Korstanje represented the Netherlands at European Juniors. There he competed in the 50 and 100 freestyle and 50 and 100 butterfly. He made the semifinals of the 50 free and 50 fly finishing 15th in the 50 free (23.23) and 16th in the 50 fly (24.77) respectively.

In December 2021 he competed at the Dutch SCM National Championships. There he finished third in the 100 fly (53.04), third in the 50 breast (27.61), fourth in the 50 free (22.24), fifth in the 50 fly (23.86), and eighth in the 100 free (49.77).

His best SCM times are (with SCY conversions):

50 free: 22.24 (20.03)

100 free: 48.74 (43.90)

200 free: 1:51.25 (1:40.22)

100 fly: 52.93 (47.68)

100 breast: 1:02.62 (56.41)

Tim is the younger brother to NC State’s Nyls Korstanje who had two A final swims at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Notably, when Nyls committed to NC State his times were similar to what Tim’s are right now. The biggest stand out is that Tim’s 100 fly conversion is a 47.68 and Nyls’ was a 47.03. Nyls now holds a personal best time of 44.17 in the 100 fly which he swam to finish fourth at NCAAs.

The Alabama men finished second out of ten teams at the 2022 SEC Championships. Tim’s best converted time in the 100 fly would already make the C final at SECs. It took times of 19.89 in the 50 free and 43.62 in the 100 free to earn a second swim.

Alabama will be entering its second season under head coach Margo Geer. The Alabama men finished 14th at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Tim will arrive on campus this fall along with Gavin Lindley, Tanner Jones, Ethan Otten, Connor Little, Dax Harris, Drayden Bell, and John Hayes as members of the class of 2026.

