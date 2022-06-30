Auburn Adds Louisville’s Nevmovenko, Finnish Record Holder Kalle Makinen

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Auburn University has announced two significant additions to its swimming roster for the 2022-23 season, bringing in Louisville transfer Polina Nevmovenko on the women’s side and Finnish sprinter Kalle Makinen for the men.

Nevmovenko was an ‘A’ finalist in the women’s 200 freestyle last season for Louisville at the ACC Championships, clocking a time of 1:46.23 in the prelims, and also established an NCAA ‘B’ cut in the 500 free (4:45.08).

The NCAA cutline last season in the 200 free was 1:45.42.

The Russian native was also a finalist in the 200 free at the 2019 World Junior Championships, placing seventh overall.

She joins Auburn with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nevmovenko’s SCY Best Times (LCM)

100 free – 50.01 (56.01)

200 free – 1:46.23 (1:58.94)

500 free – 4:45.08 (4:14.02 400 free)

Makinen joins the Tiger men with an impressive resume in both sprint freestyle and backstroke, including breaking the Finish National Records in the 50 back (23.87) and 100 back (52.03) in short course meters in December 2021.

Makinen’s SCM Best Times (SCY conversions)

50 free – 21.45 (19.32)

100 free – 47.75 (43.01)

200 free – 1:49.79 (1:38.90)

50 back – 23.87 (21.50)

100 back – 52.03 (46.87)

50 fly – 23.18 (20.88)

FULL AUBURN RELEASE

Courtesy: Auburn Athletics

2022 SIGNEE PROFILES

Kalle Makinen

Hometown: Espoo, Finland

Espoo, Finland Club Team: Finnish National Team

Finnish National Team Stroke: Sprint Free/Backstroke

Polina Nevmovenko

Hometown: Saint Petersburg, Russia

Saint Petersburg, Russia Previous School: University of Louisville

University of Louisville Club Team: Russian National Team

Russian National Team Stroke: Middle Distance Freestyle

